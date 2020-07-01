MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Mobile & Wireless

Voxware survey finds Covid-19’s impact on holiday shopping behaviors will strain distribution

Unprepared distribution centers will struggle to meet consumer expectations in what is expected to be a make-or-break buying season.

By

Voxware, a leading provider of cloud-based voice and analytic supply chain solutions, surveyed 500 U.S. consumers in early June to gauge how holiday shopping behaviors may be altered due to COVID-19 concerns.

The survey results indicate significant changes in consumer intentions – such as plans to purchase small, difficult to pick and pack stocking-stuffer items online – which will challenge supply chain operations. As a result, ill-prepared distribution centers will struggle to meet consumer expectations in what is expected to be a make-or-break buying season.

Key survey findings include:
● 51 percent of respondents expect to begin holiday shopping earlier than normal this year
● 57 percent of respondents plan to have more gifts shipped directly to recipients than last year
● 76 percent of respondents intend to purchase more than half of their gifts online
● 62 percent of respondents plan to purchase more stocking stuffers and last-minute gifts online

These reactions are indicative of consumers’ desire to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 by limiting time spent in physical retail locations and highlight the increased role that eCommerce will play in 2020. Safety concerns are undoubtedly compounded by the challenges consumers faced trying to obtain scarce products or delays in receiving products that were in stock but deprioritized for distribution at the height of the COVID crisis.

New expectations present serious challenges for promoting products, inventory stocking and cost-effectively selecting and fulfilling orders.

Distribution centers accustomed to sending one shipment per order will increasingly be expected to ship items within a single order to multiple addresses. They must also strategize the most efficient way to pick and pack small items at the apex of the holiday season. COVID-driven behaviors require rethinking how to optimize item selection, order sorting, label printing, packing order confirmation forms and boxing – not to mention how to handle gift wrapping services.

“Those who oversee distribution operations are going to have to think differently this year to meet consumer expectations,” said Keith Phillips, President and CEO of Voxware. “Automation will be critical and companies that have not taken the initiative to optimize their distribution centers will struggle to deliver a flawless customer experience.”

Retailers rely on Voxware VMS to improve speed, accuracy and efficiency in the distribution center. Using Voxware VMS, customers realize immediate improvements in accuracy, double-digit productivity gains, reduced labor and operating expenses and gain complete visibility into distribution operations. Voxware enables its customers to choose the right solution for each job, whether that be voice, scanning or vision through augmented reality.

“While the holiday season is always an important time of year for every retailer, this year the magnitude is more critical than ever. For many retailers, survival will rely on a successful 2020 holiday season due to the tremendous slowdown retailers faced during the pandemic,” reminds Phillips. “In Voxware’s previous holiday survey, 31 percent of respondents said they would avoid shopping with a retailer ever again if any aspect of their holiday order was botched. No retailer can afford that type of mistake this year.”

Retailers who have yet to automate their distribution center still have time to prepare. Voxware is guaranteeing distribution teams that sign on by July 31 can have Voxware’s Cloud-based VMS solution implemented by September to meet the holiday surge.

This survey was executed June 4-9, 2020 using SurveyPlanet and incorporated responses from U.S. residents 18 years and older. Voxware also conducts a biennial holiday shopping, shipping and returns survey, which will be available later this year.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Mobile & Wireless
COVID-19
Distribution
Economy
Retail
Voice
Voxware
   All topics

Mobile & Wireless News & Resources

Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Voice picking solutions gains impact with integration
JLT Mobile Computers debuts updated forklift-mount computers and software dashboard
Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co. names new president
Wireless Mobility: Ready for the next leg up
More Mobile & Wireless

Latest in Materials Handling

Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources