Walk-through rack from Frazier allows pickers to access three aisles at a time
Frazier Industrial (Booth B5055) gave attendees a look at the inner workings of its Pallet Mole, a compact, high density semi-automated storage system.
Domenick Iellimo, EVP of Frazier Industrial, Charlie Armstrong, partner at JASCI Software, and Jim Kocsis, GM of Pallet Mole automation, showcase the latest rugged version of the Pallet Mole.
Equipment in the NewsHyster prepares to electrify its Big Truck Fleets Walk-through rack from Frazier allows pickers to access three aisles at a time Beumer rolls out new sortation solution Forklift-Simulator brings virtual reality technology to industrial workplace Storage Equipment Safety Service returns to Modex and North American market More Equipment News
Equipment ResourceTop 20 industrial lift truck suppliers, 2017 The top lift truck suppliers list is changing with industry acquisitions causing a dramatic departure from the norm.
All Resources
Frazier Industrial (Booth B5055) gave attendees a look at the inner workings of its Pallet Mole, a compact, high density semi-automated storage system.
Since launching the Pallet Mole in 2011, Frazier has refined the chain-driven, four-wheel-drive shuttles. Fully automatic magnets secure the shuttle to lift truck forks and release only when it is positively engaged with its rack rails. Capable of being operated with an app, the Mole uses rugged, non-proprietary components designed for ambient or freezer environments. Storing up to six high and 50 pallet positions deep, the Mole increases productivity while maintaining SKU selectivity.
Frazier has also paired its Ergo Deep rack with JASCI’s Cloud-based logistics platform to create dynamic pick paths that significantly reduce travel distance and worker strain. Pallet locations sit at a low level while also enabling workers to walk through the racking – from one row to the other. Combined with intelligent software, the perpendicular “aisles” enable pickers to respond to real-time demands.
Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.
About the AuthorJosh Bond, Senior Editor Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsFrazier · Modex · Rack · ·
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden 2018 Productivity Achievement Awards View More From this Issue