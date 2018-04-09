Walk-through rack from Frazier allows pickers to access three aisles at a time

Domenick Iellimo, EVP of Frazier Industrial, Charlie Armstrong, partner at JASCI Software, and Jim Kocsis, GM of Pallet Mole automation, showcase the latest rugged version of the Pallet Mole.

Josh Bond, Senior Editor

April 9, 2018

Frazier Industrial (Booth B5055) gave attendees a look at the inner workings of its Pallet Mole, a compact, high density semi-automated storage system.

Since launching the Pallet Mole in 2011, Frazier has refined the chain-driven, four-wheel-drive shuttles. Fully automatic magnets secure the shuttle to lift truck forks and release only when it is positively engaged with its rack rails. Capable of being operated with an app, the Mole uses rugged, non-proprietary components designed for ambient or freezer environments. Storing up to six high and 50 pallet positions deep, the Mole increases productivity while maintaining SKU selectivity.

Frazier has also paired its Ergo Deep rack with JASCI’s Cloud-based logistics platform to create dynamic pick paths that significantly reduce travel distance and worker strain. Pallet locations sit at a low level while also enabling workers to walk through the racking – from one row to the other. Combined with intelligent software, the perpendicular “aisles” enable pickers to respond to real-time demands.

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.

