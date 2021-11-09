MMH    Topics 

Walmart selects Dallas-Fort Worth area for two new automated supply chain facilities

Retailer announces plans for 1.5 million square-foot automated fulfillment center and a 730,000 sq. ft. automated grocery distribution center, in Lancaster, Texas.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Loftware appoints Jim Bureau as president and Chief Executive Officer
Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
Southworth International Group, Inc. adds new Chief People Officer
MHI’s EASE Council announces OSHA Alliance
ELTEN expands central warehouse capacities in Germany
More News

Today, Walmart announced plans to build two new high-tech facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to support its growing supply chain network: a 1,500,000 square-foot automated fulfillment center, set to open in 2023, and a 730,000 sq. ft. automated grocery distribution center, set to open in 2024. These facilities will be among the retailer’s largest automated fulfillment and distribution centers.

The new Lancaster-based facilities will create approximately 1,000 full-time jobs across the region, according to Walmart, with 40 percent of the new jobs created requiring STEM skills to support technical positions. Walmart added that the facilities will play a critical role in its promise to get customers the items they want when they want them. Through the combination of Walmart associates and automation technology, the high-tech facilities will move more than two times the volume of a traditional fulfillment and grocery distribution center, the announcement explained.

“Walmart is excited to welcome two new high-tech facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to our expanding supply chain network,” said Joe Metzger executive vice president, supply chain operations at Walmart U.S. “These high-tech facilities will include game-changing innovations that are radically disrupting the supply chain, getting products onto store shelves and items shipped to our customers even faster, while saving time for our associates.”

“We are making a significant investment in this region because of the inclusive, diverse and qualified pipeline of local talent that reflect Walmart’s values,” added Karissa Sprague, SVP of supply chain human resources at Walmart U.S. “Our investment in technologies and high-tech facilities today pave the way for jobs of the future that are supported by automation and will allow opportunities for an upskilled workforce.”

Walmart’s high-tech facilities are part of a larger investment the retailer announced earlier this year to double down on the use of automation technology in its supply chain. It comes just months after the retailer announced its plans to add automation in more than half of its regional distribution centers and automated market fulfillment centers in select stores. The retailer has also made investments in drones and autonomous vehicles to support last mile deliveries.

“I, along with my colleagues on the Lancaster City Council, are excited to be working with Walmart as they construct two facilities simultaneously within our community. We look forward to this project bringing more than 1,000 new jobs and helping boost our local economy with an increased daily population. This is a true example of my philosophy that “Positive, progressive partnerships, produce prosperity for all. ‘Working together in a collaborative atmosphere always benefits the whole,” said Clyde C. Hairston, Mayor of the City of Lancaster.


Article Topics

News
grocery industry
Micro-fulfillment
Walmart
Warehouses
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Loftware appoints Jim Bureau as president and Chief Executive Officer
Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
Southworth International Group, Inc. adds new Chief People Officer
MHI’s EASE Council announces OSHA Alliance
ELTEN expands central warehouse capacities in Germany
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources