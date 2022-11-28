MMH    Topics     Blogs

Walmart’s and Schneider Electric’s new PPE is expanding the access to renewable energy

Five key suppliers recently signed on to Project Gigaton to expand the use of renewable energy sources in the supply chain.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
More Blogs

This is the first of two articles looking at sustainability in the supply chain. The second looks at the progress being made by Fresh Del Monte in a vertically-integrated agricultural supply chain.

Way back in 2006, I wrote for Diversity Inc. magazine, a publication that covered the then emerging fields of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, supplier diversity and sustainability, all rolled up under the corporate responsibility umbrella.

One of my early interviews was with Esther Silver-Parker, who was then the senior vice president of diversity relations at Walmart, and is now the CEO of the SilverParker Group, a consultancy specializing in corporate diversity. During the interview, Silver-Parker highlighted Walmart projects in diversity that went back as far as 2005. “We are seeing improvements in all areas of the company,” she said at the time. “But we must always challenge ourselves to stay out in front.”

Two years later, a second interview focused on sustainability projects that Walmart had launched as far back as February 2006, and included initatives like selling 100 million compact flourescent bulbs by January 2008 (it hit the goal three months early) and working with suppliers of its consumer electronics products, such as flat screen TVs, to be 25% more efficient by 2011.

I took this little stroll via the WayBack Machine to buttress a point made to me recently by Zach Freeze, Walmart’s senior director of sustainability. Near the end of our interview, I asked Freeze if, given Walmart’s size and visibility, something that makes it a target for activist groups on all sides of any issue, there was any pushback to recent sustainability announcements. Freeze’s response was simply to point out that Walmart has been launching energy efficiency programs, including programs with its suppliers, for years. “Given the role Walmart plays, one of the biggest opportunity challenges of our time is doing good for our business, but also empowering others,” Freeze said. “We ask how can we make improvements that can scale and make an impact that a company this size of Walmart can make.”

The predicate for my conversation with Freeze was a recent update from Walmart and Schneider Electric on their joint Gigaton Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). The project’s nickname is Walmart’s Renewable Energy Accelerator, as in, it can accelerate the adoption of renewable energy across the Walmart global value chain. The PPA is the next phase in Project Gigaton, which was announced by Walmart and Schneider in 2020 “to reduce or avoid 1 gigaton of greenhouse emissions from the global value chain by 2030.” One gigaton is the equivalent of 1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

The PPA is designed to increase access to the renewable energy market by Walmart suppliers that historically have been limited in their procurement opportunities, perhaps by their size – they were too small to purchase renewable energy at market rates – or internal expertise. In the last two years, the program has provided educational resources on renewable energy procurement to some 250 Walmart suppliers.

This announcement, however, goes beyond education and right down to the wall socket. Five suppliers, Amy’s Kitchen, Great Lakes Cheese, Levi Strauss & Co., The J.M. Smucker Co. and Valvoline Inc., have “collaborated to execute an aggregated purchase of renewable energy from Orsted’s Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kansas.” The PPA is expected to generate approximately 250,000 megawatt-hours of new renewable power annually over the 12-year term of the agreement. That’s a lot of energy, which Walmart and Schneider estimate is the equivalent of 458,000 gasoline-powered passenger cars driven for 1 year.

I asked Freeze, who has been with Walmart for 15 years and worked in sustainability for a decade, how the PPA fits in the company’s overall sustainability goals. First, there’s the strategic side of it. “We’ve been on a sustainability journey since 2005,” he said. “We’ve tried to find new ways to encourage, and push, our suppliers along the way.”

Then, there’s the accountability that goes along with publicly-stated goals. As if reducing greenhouse gases by a gigaton by 2030 wasn’t ambitious enough, Freeze is leading the broader strategic initiative to accomplish three goals: To meet 100% of its own energy requirements from renewables; and to achieve zero waste to the landfill. He added that in 2017, Walmart became the first retailer to participate in the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce greenhouse gases not just in out operations but our broader supply chain.”

Walmart can’t achieve its goals if it doesn’t bring its suppliers along. “At the time we set our goals, we estimated that 95% of our emissions were outside of our four walls,” Freeze said. “We had to work in our operations, but we realized we also had to bring our suppliers along because energy is such a big part of our Scope 3 footprint. We also realized that not every supplier has the opportunity to buy renewable energy. They might not have the internal resources or simply be too small.”

That led to the agreement with Schneider Electric in 2020. Freeze says the first phase was to see how many suppliers were interested, and then to direct them to Schneider to learn about resources. Over the last two years, the field of candidates to get the program rolling was narrowed to five.

Five suppliers might seem like a drop in the bucket for a retailer with thousands of suppliers, but Freeze argues that “the muscle we have created with this first PPA can be replicated for other suppliers.” And, while they may not be participating in the PPA, Freeze said that over 4,500 suppliers have joined Project Gigaton and that about 2,500 are reporting their emission activities. “If we can incentivize those 2,500 companies to do more, think of the ripple effect.”

He added: “We don’t want this to be a one and done. I think there are more opportunities, so stay tuned.” 


Article Topics

Blogs
Project Gigaton
Schneider Electric
Sustainability
Walmart
Zach Freeze
   All topics

Walmart News & Resources

Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
Walmart’s and Schneider Electric’s new PPE is expanding the access to renewable energy
Alert Innovation signs agreement to be acquired by Walmart
Plug supplies Walmart with green hydrogen for lift truck fleet
Walmart selects Dallas-Fort Worth area for two new automated supply chain facilities
Refrigerated & Frozen Food to Your Table
Walmart to deploy automation from Symbotic across 25 DCs
More Walmart

Latest in Materials Handling

Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Bosch Rexroth announces departure of president and CEO, Gregory Gumbs
Toyota Material Handling celebrates the 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
Depalletizing and palletizing gain in flexibility
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources