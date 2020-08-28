MMH    Topics 

Ware2Go partners, integrates with Google on delivery promising

By

Latest Material Handling News

Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
More News

Ware2Go, a UPS company that helps merchants simplify fast delivery to customers, today announced a new e-commerce partnership and integration with Google Shopping. The integration will dynamically display free, fast delivery promises within merchants’ Google ads, based on real-time inventory availability across Ware2Go’s fulfillment network. These annotations will help merchants optimize ad efficiency using Google Shopping, driving revenue by presenting shipping offers much earlier in the buyer’s journey, including at the point of initial product research via Google Search.

“Ware2Go is committed to building relationships with partners that enable merchants to exceed customer expectations across commerce,” commented Ware2Go CEO Steve Denton. “By pairing the new Google Free and Fast offering with our flexible and scalable fulfillment solution, merchants can grow their market demand faster by positioning their delivery speed as a revenue driver.”

A recent Ware2Go survey indicated that 52% of merchants found a fast shipping promise to be the most effective tactic to increase cart conversion, with nearly 65% of merchants reporting an increase of up to 25% in conversion rates when 1-2 day delivery was offered.

When Ware2Go’s merchant partner O2 Natural Recovery, a sports recovery and energy drink brand, began including their fast shipping promise in their advertising messaging, they saw a clear uptick in overall sales. “Partnering with Ware2Go was a game-changer for our marketing strategy. Once we were able to deliver within 1-2 days, our customers were floored. By promoting faster shipping guarantees at the top of the sales funnel we expect conversion rates to increase,” said Dave Colina, Founder and CEO at O2
.
Ware2Go operates a turnkey nationwide fulfillment network designed to help merchants easily position products closer to end customers.


Article Topics

News
Ecommerce
Fulfillment
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources