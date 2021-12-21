Warehouse automation accelerated with private wireless networks

In the face of continued supply chain issues, Manufacturers, Warehouse and Logistics operators are accelerating their warehouse automation plans.

Often these plans don’t consider modernizing their wireless network infrastructure or, if they do, they default to upgrading their existing Wi-Fi network. However, even Wi-Fi6 is not capable of providing the performance needed for modern, automated warehouse operations.

But there is a viable alternative.

Private LTE or CBRS wireless networks deployed in the warehouse delivers the performance, scalability, reliability and security that is needed for today’s automation with an evolution path to 5G.

Download this white paper to learn more.

