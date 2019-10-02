Warehouse Execution Systems and the Coming “Smart” Distribution Center

Warehouse Execution Systems (WES) have been around in various forms for a number of years, but they are not yet well understood. WES has also most often been associated with heavily automated systems, less so for more manual or hybrid DCs.
This webinar will demystify WMS, WCS, and WES, focusing on the new capabilities advanced WES solutions bring to distribution in automated, non-automated, and mixed DC environments.
Add in artificial intelligence and machine learning, and we are on a path to greatly improved resource management and product flow – or what we might call “Flow Distribution” – and the realization of the truly smart distribution center.
In this fast paced session you’ll learn: