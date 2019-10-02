Warehouse Execution Systems and the Coming “Smart” Distribution Center

Date/Time Thursday, October 17, 2019 2:00PM Moderator Bob Trebilcock, Executive Editor, Modern Materials Handling Panelists Dan Gilmore, Chief Marketing Officer, Softeon

Dinesh Dongre, VP Product Strategy, Softeon

Warehouse Execution Systems (WES) have been around in various forms for a number of years, but they are not yet well understood. WES has also most often been associated with heavily automated systems, less so for more manual or hybrid DCs.

This webinar will demystify WMS, WCS, and WES, focusing on the new capabilities advanced WES solutions bring to distribution in automated, non-automated, and mixed DC environments.

Add in artificial intelligence and machine learning, and we are on a path to greatly improved resource management and product flow – or what we might call “Flow Distribution” – and the realization of the truly smart distribution center.

In this fast paced session you’ll learn:

The basics of Warehouse Execution Systems (WES)

How new WES capabilities can take existing automated and non-automated DCs to new levels of performance

How Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence can be used to drive better WES decision-making

What the Smart Distribution Center of the future will look like

