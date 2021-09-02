Warehouse-focused Hopstack joins Sente’s LogisticsTech startup ecosystem

Sente Foundry LLC has announced the addition of Hopstack to the Sente ecosystem of LogisticsTech startups and investment portfolio. Hopstack is a cloud-first AI-powered warehouse software that automates and digitizes every logistics operation from receipt to dispatch. The addition of Hopstack strengthens Sente’s logistics ecosystem with a digital-first stack of technology for warehouses and distribution centers.



“Warehouses are experiencing similar growing pains with their digital and automation transformations as industrial systems. Business systems such as ERP are not in sync with rapidly evolving warehouse management and automation systems. Plus, the pace and expectations of order fulfillment are putting enormous pressure on warehouses. Hopstack’s digital control tower easily alleviates these problems. The Hopstack team is ready to capture this opportunity,” said Gerod Carfantan, COO of Sente Foundry.



As part of Sente’s LogisticsTech portfolio, Hopstack will gain access to Sente’s broad base of logistics enterprise partners, collaborate with its peer technology startups, and receive support as they work to become a market leader in logistics infrastructure software.



“Industrial automation and logistics are complex markets, and there are hardly any ecosystems out there that have the needed sector depth and expertise. A program like Sente’s makes a lot of sense for us as we enter a new growth phase. Sente also understands the challenges of selling to enterprise customers and creating an ecosystem, so this partnership is a really good fit for us,” said Vivek Singh, COO of Hopstack.



Sente continues to search the globe for its LogisticsTech program, which runs on a rolling admission process. Participants should be early-stage startups in freight and last-mile optimization, geospatial analytics, autonomous and connected logistics solutions, and pricing and fulfillment platforms for e-commerce and freight.



