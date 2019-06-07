Warehousing & Distribution, The Clean Fleet for your facility

Frequent deliveries, forklifts and foot traffic all contribute to dusty, dirty conditions in warehouses. These conditions are unsafe for your staff as well as potentially damaging to stored commodities.

Nilfisk’s full complement of cleaning solutions will help you meet every cleaning challenge and achieve a deeper clean. Nilfisk’s line of industrial sweepers, scrubbers and vacuum cleaners are designed for the fast, effective cleaning of warehouses and distribution and logistics centers, even those spanning tens of thousands of feet.

Contact Nilfisk today to learn more about how Nilfisk can help you boost your bottom line by keeping your warehouse clean.

View or download



