Waypoint Robotics and AHS announce integrator partnership

Waypoint Robotics and AHS (Advanced Handling Systems) LLC, announce a new systems integrator partnership. As a select Waypoint Certified Systems Integrator, AHS will be able to offer Waypoint’s full fleet of industrial-strength, omnidirectional AMRs to its valued customer base as part of a fully integrated automated material handling solution.

AHS combines the power of creative design with a strategic selection of equipment manufacturers to create best-in-class fulfillment and distribution solutions for a wide variety of industries and clients.

Waypoint Robotics develops and manufactures fully autonomous mobile robot platforms that are easy to use, industrial-strength, and designed to be setup and used by the workforce that is on the job today.

Adding Waypoint’s industrial-strength, omnidirectional AMRs with superior mapping and navigation capabilities to their line means AHS can offer leading AMR technology that seamlessly integrates into the world-class systems they create for customers. Waypoint AMRs enable workers to delegate dull or arduous work to the robots so they can spend more time doing the interesting and valuable aspects of their job for which they are uniquely qualified.

“Waypoint is a domestic robotics company with the highest integrity, innovation, and quality we have found to date. Waypoint’s technology allows us to provide scalable and stable solutions backed by tremendous character and customer service,” says Dave Tavel, EVP of AHS.



