MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics

Waypoint Robotics and AHS announce integrator partnership

As a select Waypoint Certified Systems Integrator, AHS will be able to offer Waypoint’s full fleet of industrial-strength, omnidirectional AMRs to its valued customer base as part of a fully integrated automated material handling solution.

By

Waypoint Robotics and AHS (Advanced Handling Systems) LLC, announce a new systems integrator partnership. As a select Waypoint Certified Systems Integrator, AHS will be able to offer Waypoint’s full fleet of industrial-strength, omnidirectional AMRs to its valued customer base as part of a fully integrated automated material handling solution.

AHS combines the power of creative design with a strategic selection of equipment manufacturers to create best-in-class fulfillment and distribution solutions for a wide variety of industries and clients.

Waypoint Robotics develops and manufactures fully autonomous mobile robot platforms that are easy to use, industrial-strength, and designed to be setup and used by the workforce that is on the job today.

Adding Waypoint’s industrial-strength, omnidirectional AMRs with superior mapping and navigation capabilities to their line means AHS can offer leading AMR technology that seamlessly integrates into the world-class systems they create for customers. Waypoint AMRs enable workers to delegate dull or arduous work to the robots so they can spend more time doing the interesting and valuable aspects of their job for which they are uniquely qualified.

“Waypoint is a domestic robotics company with the highest integrity, innovation, and quality we have found to date. Waypoint’s technology allows us to provide scalable and stable solutions backed by tremendous character and customer service,” says Dave Tavel, EVP of AHS.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Robotics
Advanced Handling Systems
Robotics
Waypoint Robotics
   All topics

Robotics News & Resources

Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
ForwardX Robotics offers chance to win a free fleet of robots
BlueBotics demonstrates the possibilities for AGV/AMR interoperability
Tompkins Robotics expands its portfolio of robotic solutions
ResGreen showcases its industry-changing mobile robots
AGILOX adds intelligent dolly mover to fleet of AMRs
More Robotics

Latest in Materials Handling

Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources