Waypoint Robotics introduces collaborative, user-friendly mobile manipulator

At ProMatDX, Waypoint Robotics teamed with Productive Robotics to make mobile manipulation accessible for small to mid-sized companies. With an easy-to-use, capable, omni-directional autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and a seven-axis collaborative robot arm, the solution provides a cost-effective way to deploy a mobile manipulator in manufacturing and logistics applications.

Waypoint Robotics’ Vector AMR and Product Robotics’ OB7 are integrated to make setup and operation fast and intuitive, with both machines working together to perform tasks. The mobile manipulator’s flexible design and interconnected safety systems allow either robot to be the primary controller of a particular operation.

The Vector’s omni-directional mobility enables fast, precise docking in any direction or orientation. “The extraordinary dexterity of Productive’s seven-axis cobot arm coupled with Waypoint’s omni-directional mobility,” said Jason Walker, Waypoint CEO and co-founder, “opens up endless possibilities for workers to automate repetitive tasks and maximize robot utilization throughout their facility.”



