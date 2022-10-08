We ask Kevin Linderman which of his work he’d like to see replicated in this month’s JSCM video

Editor’s note: This video is collaboration between the Journal of Supply Chain Managementand Supply Chain Management Review. Each month, we bring SCMR readers a video interview from the pages of JSCM.

In this month’s video from JOSCM, we do something a little different. Rather than focus on one publication, Mark Pagell, professor of sustainable supply chain management at University Collegte Dublin, sits down With Kevin Linderman, the Department Chair of Supply Chain & Information Systems at Penn State Smeal College of Business. The pair discuss Linderman’s work over the years, and which of his research he’d like to see replicated. This is part of a series on replication from JOSCM.

Be sure to click on the video.



