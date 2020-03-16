MMH    Topics     Education

WERC 2020 Annual Conference canceled

Regular updates and announcements will be posted on werc.org/2020 and our other member communication channels.

A message from WERC organizers:

Dear WERC Members, Supporters and Friends:

As we provided in our online updates, the health, safety and well-being of our attendees, speakers, Solutions Partners and staff is of paramount importance. Given the latest information available, the WERC Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 WERC Conference in Providence, RI, May 3 – 6, 2020.

Our leadership and professional staff have been regularly communicating to discuss recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), as well as authorities in Providence. We have also been tracking the travel policy restrictions affecting our members and attendees as many organizations instituted travel bans or restrictions. It became clear that canceling is the right decision in order to protect the safety and well-being of meeting attendees. Furthermore, taking this action will ensure that our members, who represent a critical element of the supply chain, are available to ensure that people get their products and services, companies deliver on their commitments, and communities are served during this crisis.

We want to thank the Annual Conference Committee, speakers, Solutions Partners, event partners, and staff who worked for many months to deliver a spectacular program of education and events.

In the weeks ahead, we will tap into the innovative and ingenious spirit of this specialty to explore virtual options that deliver world-class education to our members. While plans are nascent, we will keep our community apprised of our plans to continue to deliver research, knowledge and expert insight in the weeks ahead.

Regular updates and announcements will be posted on werc.org/2020 and our other member communication channels.

Since its inception in 1977, WERC has held it annual conference. At this time however, it is more important for WERC Members to be ready for action.

It has been a privilege to lead WERC through this extraordinary time. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we consider the rapidly changing circumstances along with the safety and well-being of not just our meeting participants and staff, but their families, colleagues and teams.

Annette Danek-Akey, WERC Board President

Michael Mikitka, WERC Chief Executive Officer

Additional information regarding the conference can be found at werc.org/2020/FAQs.


