WERC: 2022 distribution center metrics report and digital tool now available

The Warehousing Education & Research Council (WERC) recently announced the availability of the 2022 DC Measures report. DC Measures captures 36 key operational metrics for warehouse and distribution center operations. The metrics are grouped into five balanced sets – customer, financial, capacity/quality, employee and perfect order index metrics – plus the additional sets related cash-to-cash cycle measurement.

The report also contains a list of definitions for each metric in the study and how to calculate each providing a consistent approach to reporting performance. Used by thousands of distribution logistics professionals, DC Measures helps benchmark operations to improve warehouse and distribution center performance by making informed, data-driven decisions.

In addition to the report, WERC recently launched a new digital resource that is designed to help practitioners, 3PLs, and consultants leverage hard data to measure and improve operational performance online.

The DC Measures data creates benchmarks for warehouse operations from a proven set of data, and the new digital benchmarking tool allows you to instantly compare the subscriber’s company operations to industry standards by entering the data for a facility and create a report in real-time to assess the caliber of operations and set a course for improvement.

Subscription to this tool allows a full year of unlimited access to the data and the full DC Measures library, data breakdown functionality, and saved report comparisons.

Click here to learn more about the DC Measures Report. Visit werc.org/metrics to learn more about the digital tool.



