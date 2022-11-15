WERC announces 46th Annual Conference coming to Orlando

MMH    Topics 

The Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC), a division of MHI, has announced the WERC 46th Annual Conference is coming to Orlando, FL June 4-7, 2023.

Themed around “Growth Through Disruption,” this in-person event will be hosted at the Hilton Orlando in Florida. The conference will feature three days of education sessions that address the current concerns of WERC members, like ongoing workforce challenges and escalating costs in three categories: People, Processes, and Systems and Data. The conference will also feature three keynotes:

• Jim Knight: two decades leading Global Training at Hard Rock International
• Libby Gill: a change management educator and leadership coach who previously led communications at Sony, Universal, and Turner Broadcasting
• Joe Theismann: Super Bowl winner and most productive quarterback in Washington Redskins history

“We’re thrilled to be meeting together again as warehousing professionals to lift and educate the industry,” says Michael Mikitka, EVP for MHI Knowledge Center and WERC. “The WERC Conference has historically been a place for professionals to gather together to exchange information to solve top of mind issues that face warehousing professionals as well as an excellent venue to network and make connections in our industry.”

Visit werc.org/2023 today for details and registration.

Companies also have the opportunity to become a sponsor for the WERC conference. Sponsors have the opportunity to host an educational session and a kiosk in the general session room.

WERC, a division of MHI, is the only professional organization focused on distribution logistics management and its role in the supply chain. Through membership in WERC, seasoned practitioners and those new to the industry master best practices and establish valuable professional relationships.


