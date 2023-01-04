MMH    Topics     Technology    Software    WERC

WERC announces new Distribution Logistics Fundamentals course

E-learning course will introduce different types of facilities, functions and roles within the warehouse or distribution center, future trends, and the role of warehousing within the greater supply chain.

By

The Warehousing Education & Research Council (WERC) announces the availability of a new warehousing e-learning course, called Distribution Logistics Fundamentals.

The Distribution Logistics Fundamentals course will introduce different types of facilities, functions and roles within the warehouse or distribution center, future trends, and the role of warehousing within the greater supply chain.

Topics covered include:

  • Introduction to material handling and distribution logistics and warehousing operations
  • Inventory management and fulfillment best practices
  • Benefits and types of Warehouse Management Systems
  • Warehouse layout and design
  • Key roles within a warehouse/distribution center
  • Leading industry trends impacting warehouses/distribution centers

Once the participant has completed this course, they will be issued a certificate and digital badge to display on their LinkedIn profiles and email signature. This course is the first in a series of six learning modules leading to a WERC certificate for warehousing education. To sign up or learn more, visit: https://werclearning.mycrowdwisdom.com/diweb/catalog/item?id=11049805


