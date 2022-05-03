MMH    Topics     Education

WERC launches new benchmarking tool

The Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC) announced the launch of the new DC Measures Benchmarking Tool, available online today.

By

The Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC) announced the launch of the new DC Measures Benchmarking Tool, available online today.

This brand-new digital resource is designed to help practitioners, 3PLs, and consultants leverage hard data to measure and improve operational performance for either themselves or clients.

The DC Measures data creates benchmarks for warehouse operations from a proven set of data, and the new digital benchmarking tool allows you to instantly compare the subscriber’s company operations to industry standards by entering the data for a facility and create a report in real-time to assess the caliber of operations and set a course for improvement.

Subscription to this tool allows a full year of unlimited access to the data and the full DC Measures library, data breakdown functionality, and saved report comparisons. One subscription gives access for up to three people for collaboration.

Visit werc.org/metrics to get started.


