WERC releases full program for annual conference

Held in Orlando, FL June 4-7, the conference is built around educational sessions that invite warehousing, distribution, and fulfillment professionals to learn from industry peers.

By

The Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC), a division of MHI, has announced its full conference program online for the WERC Annual Conference. Featuring a theme of “Growth through Disruption,” this in-person event will be hosted at the Hilton Orlando in Florida June 4-7. 

The conference provides a wealth of educational sessions that address the current concerns of WERC members, such as ongoing workforce challenges and escalating costs. The sessions are organized into the following tracks: People, Processes, and Systems & Data. Presented in such formats as keynote, thought leader sessions, and peer-to-peer discussion sessions, these sessions offer real world examples of how to address workforce issues and improve operations.

Below is a sample of some of the featured speakers who will lead sessions at the WERC Conference:

  • Warehouse 911: How to Save a Failing Operation: Led by Adri McCaskill of iPlan Global, this session instructs you how to triage your operation and restore its vitals
  • Explore Emerging Digital Technologies: Kristi Montgomery of Kenco Logistics Services moderates a panel offering insight into when you should invest in new technologies
  • Ways to Better Support Workforce Mental Health: Chris Drudy of L’Oreal leads a discussion on how you can better support your workforce instead of losing them to competitors


“We’re thrilled to be joining together again as a warehousing community to lift and educate the industry,” says Michael Mikitka, EVP for MHI Knowledge Center and WERC. “The WERC Conference has historically been a place for individuals to gather together to exchange information to solve top of mind issues that face warehousing professionals, as well as an excellent venue to network and make connections in our industry.”

There is no better place to meet and reconnect with friends, colleagues, and peers. You won’t want to miss the camaraderie and shared, face-to-face interactions that make the conference such a powerful experience, he added.

Companies can sponsor the WERC Conference. Sponsors can spotlight their brand by hosting an educational session and kiosk in the general session room. To learn more about becoming a sponsor, view the sponsorship options and download the prospectus.

Visit werc.org/2023 and register to attend.


News
Education
MHI
WERC
