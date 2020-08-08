MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Education

WERC to become a division of MHI

MHI has acquired the assets of WERC and will operate WERC as a division of MHI.

The Material Handling Industry (MHI) and the Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC) announced today MHI’s acquisition of WERC which will offer expanded knowledge and educational resources to both association’s audiences. MHI has acquired the assets of WERC and will operate WERC as a division of MHI.

WERC was founded in 1977 when a number of individuals from the distribution field came together in search of education, research and networking opportunities in the field of warehousing. Since then, WERC has developed educational programs and conducted research concerning the warehousing process and to refine the art and science of managing warehouses.

Today, WERC offers a variety of networking and educational opportunities for warehousing professionals including their annual WERC educational conference, local WERC chapters, industry research, online learning and facility certification programs. WERC members are the leaders and influencers in the warehousing, distribution and fulfillment industries, across North America and around the world.

“The acquisition of WERC complements our overall strategy to continue building our knowledge offering for the industry. This investment represents an important strategic opportunity offering additional value for both MHI and WERC membership. Together our platform will be stronger and deliver more value to the industry and our members,” said George W. Prest, MHI CEO.

“WERC offers an exciting opportunity for MHI to strengthen and expand the member value for both WERC and MHI’s members in the areas of industry thought leadership and education,” said John Paxton, MHI COO and CEO Designate. “The combination of WERC’s members and their expertise in the warehousing and distribution space supports MHI’s strategy to bring material handling and logistics solution providers and users together in a collaborative environment for connecting, educating, and advancing the industry.”

Michael Mikitka, CEO of WERC added, “WERC joining MHI provides a major growth opportunity for both our associations through an extended service offering for all members. As our industry evolves, together our associations will leverage its resources to provide the products, services and information to advance distribution logistics professionals to do their jobs, excel in their careers and make a difference in the world.” Mikitka will join MHI as Executive Vice President of the MHI Knowledge Value Center and will lead the WERC division within MHI.

The expanded association will serve MHI’s 840 member companies and WERC’s 750 professional members.


