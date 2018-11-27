WES Evolves to Meet E-commerce Demands

MMH Staff

By· November 27, 2018

To protect profit margins and succeed in this ultra-competitive environment, operators are introducing more automation into their DCs. This requires the integration of new material handling equipment, processes and distribution software — daunting prospects to many operators.

The increasing need for automation has helped to carve out WES’ role among other legacy distribution software. While WCS and WMS still play necessary roles, only the WES enables visibility into disparate automation systems, allowing it to orchestrate the entire order fulfillment process within the four walls of a DC.

This whitepaper will explore the importance of the WES in the transition to greater automation and discuss its potential to continue assuming more critical warehouse functions within a single, unified system.