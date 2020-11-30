MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Western Scale’s unique solution for produce-processing

The solution offers users 205 and 225 indicators, along with floor scales.

By

While servicing industrial scale weighing operations for central and western Washington, Western Scale also assists customers with produce-processing systems, which can be customized to each company’s needs.

Washington’s climate provides an environment rich for growing produce, so many industries require solutions to aggregate, clean and pack fruits and vegetables in an efficient, cost-effective manner. With this in mind, Selah, Wash.-based Western Scale, in partnership with a weighing product and system manufacturer, offers the Destacker for produce-processing systems, which can be tailored for companies’ specific needs.

Western Scale has incorporated weighing into the process. Taking large individual bins that are stacked vertically (four high) and then separating them into individual bins for proper weighing, the Destacker has 205 and 225 indicators, WinDDE software, a RF1 wireless transceiver and floor scales.

Used primarily in fruit-harvesting operations around Washington, as more than a dozen are in service in Yakima, Wash., alone, the Destacker takes four large crates or bins, which are filled with apples, and separates the bins individually for weighing. Each of the bins is weighed on large floor scales; from there, gross and net weights are taken from the bins, ticket weights are printed and total net weights are then transmitted from the 225 indicator (with the RF1 wireless transceiver) to WinDDE software, which compiles production weights in an Excel spreadsheet for recordkeeping.

Once the Destacker has completed its job, the apples are slowly lowered into a water conveyor to initially soak the apples and simultaneously move them. The apples are then washed again as they are pulled onto a roller conveyor. Once the apples are cleaned, they are dried, and wax is applied to each one. After wax is applied, the apples are then run through a dryer to ensure the wax adheres well and is dry.

The next step is quality control. The apples are moved onto conveyors to check for blemishes and defects. Apples—free of defects—are then sorted through an automated system, according to their sizes and colors. Afterward, a sticker is applied to mark the apple’s variety; further down the conveyor system, apples are dropped onto specific conveyors through a visual identification system. In all, 205 indicators, in combination with conveyor scales, then show weights for finished bags and boxes for each of the operators that are completing the packaging.

“Our customers sell fruit domestically and internationally. Being able to weigh raw product, [and] clean, process and weigh finished shipments is of great value,” Wetmore says. “The Destacker, [along with] the various indicators, help process and track shipment weights at an incredible speed.”

Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Company
(417) 673-4631


