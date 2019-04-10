Westfalia enhances Firefly fault recovery visualization tool

Westfalia Technologies (Booth S1247) has released new enhancements to the Firefly fault recovery visualization tool, a part of its Savanna.NET warehouse execution system (WES) application suite. Already capable of providing a 3D augmented view of an entire warehouse—as well the inventory and automated systems within it—the newest functions allow an operator to address faults and errors in real-time from any location.

“Previously, an operator would have to go through multiple steps and hardware documentation to assess and correct an error,” explained Dave Williams, VP of software. “Now, Firefly not only identifies a fault, but also provides on-demand triaging by suggesting potential causes of the error and recommending recovery steps.”

Capable of running on any tablet, smartphone or other device with an Android, Windows or iOS operating system, Firefly is highly visual and intuitive. Its interactive, drag-and-drop user interface translates the operator’s decisions into back-end commands. Additionally, it provides inventory analysis from both a high-level overview down to specific pallet level.

“Additionally, the system works with equipment supplied by any OEM; whether it’s from Westfalia or not,” concluded Williams.



