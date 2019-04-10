MMH    Topics     Warehouse    ProMat

Westfalia enhances Firefly fault recovery visualization tool

Newest functions allow an operator to address faults and errors in real-time from any location.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
More News

Westfalia Technologies (Booth S1247) has released new enhancements to the Firefly fault recovery visualization tool, a part of its Savanna.NET warehouse execution system (WES) application suite. Already capable of providing a 3D augmented view of an entire warehouse—as well the inventory and automated systems within it—the newest functions allow an operator to address faults and errors in real-time from any location.

“Previously, an operator would have to go through multiple steps and hardware documentation to assess and correct an error,” explained Dave Williams, VP of software. “Now, Firefly not only identifies a fault, but also provides on-demand triaging by suggesting potential causes of the error and recommending recovery steps.”

Capable of running on any tablet, smartphone or other device with an Android, Windows or iOS operating system, Firefly is highly visual and intuitive. Its interactive, drag-and-drop user interface translates the operator’s decisions into back-end commands. Additionally, it provides inventory analysis from both a high-level overview down to specific pallet level.

“Additionally, the system works with equipment supplied by any OEM; whether it’s from Westfalia or not,” concluded Williams.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Equipment
Events
ProMat
ProMat
Warehouse Execution Software
Warehouse Execution Systems
Westfalia Technologies
   All topics

ProMat News & Resources

ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
Combilift donates its 75,000th truck to charity
More ProMat

Latest in Materials Handling

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources