What’s planning’s next act? We answer the question on The Rebound Podcast

Listen in as Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock talk to Fazlur Rahman, the global lead of demand planning for CPG leader KraftHeinz about how his organization is adapting its planning operations to the evolving consumer landscape. You won’t want to miss this episode of The Rebound.

We’re now in year three of near constant supply chain disruptions. While all supply chain processes have been impacted, they’ve had a profound effect on forecasting, planning and S&OP. Afterall, at the end of the day, your ability to execute is only as good as the accuracy of your plan. And, who can plan in an environment where the price sensitive portion of your portfolio is seeing unprecentended demand while the high priced segment is seeing a slump in demand.

It begs the question: What’s planning’s next act?

In other words, what are the factors impacting planning today, and how will the process and planning professionals adapt to this new environment?

On this episode of the Rebound, Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock talk to Fazlur Rahman, GCOE – Global Lead of Demand Planning and Process Integration at KraftHeinz, as well as one of the leaders of the CPG giant’s digital transformation efforts. Rahman discusses the impact of volatility on planning; new sources of structured and unstructured data; and the technologies that will take his organization into the future.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on planning, click here to listen to our conversation with Jonathan Karelse on behavioral economics and supply chain planning.



