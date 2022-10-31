MMH    Topics     Blogs

Where supply chain goes next on the Talking Supply Chain Podcast

On this episode, we visit with Jake Barr, P&G supply chain leader, on where supply chain is going next as more and more companies embrace digital transformation. SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock hosts.

Talk about someone who has seen it all. Jake Barr spent years at P&G, where he retired in 2012 as the global director of supply network operations; since then, he has been with BlueWorld Supply Chain Consulting, where he is a partner and CEO. On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Barr talks about the supply chain evolution he was part of at P&G, as well as the digital transformations he’s part of with BlueWorld’s worldclass clientel across multiple verticals.

You can also click here to read a roundtable discussion on probabilistic planning with Barr and supply chain leaders from Estee Lauder, Mars and Kimberly-Clark.


Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
