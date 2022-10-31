Where supply chain goes next on the Talking Supply Chain Podcast

Listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts.

Talk about someone who has seen it all. Jake Barr spent years at P&G, where he retired in 2012 as the global director of supply network operations; since then, he has been with BlueWorld Supply Chain Consulting, where he is a partner and CEO. On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Barr talks about the supply chain evolution he was part of at P&G, as well as the digital transformations he’s part of with BlueWorld’s worldclass clientel across multiple verticals.

