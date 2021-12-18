Who wouldn’t want a Logistics Legoset for Christmas?

When I was a little kid, we sang a song that went “All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth.” Well, I’m an adult now, and I have my two front teeth, but I’m still a kid at heart. So this year, all I want for Christmas is a Legoset celebrating the supply chain industry.

And, that’s exactly what Thomas Geurts, a customs administrator with Arvato SCS in Venlo, Holland has in mind. And, he needs your help.

A couple of weeks ago, Geurts sent me an email soliciting SCMR’s support for his quest to get 10,000 votes so that the Lego Group will consider creating an official Legoset celebrating logistics, transportation and trucking on Lego Ideas. “I work in logistics for a big supply chain company in Holland, and thus got the idea to put my work and my hobby – Legos – together,” he wrote, adding that the set might be one of the things that captures the imagination of future logisticians.

He’s calling his set: “Transport Inc. - A small logistics facility that will make sure the supply-chain in your Lego-city remains unbroken!”

I think it’s a great idea. So, how can you help Geurts raise our industry’s profile with an official Lego set?

Just click on this link. There you can create an official account – I did and it took no time at all – and cast your vote for his idea on the Lego Ideas page. The event will be open until June 3, 2023, so he has time. As of today, Saturday, December 18, he has just under 2,000 votes, so 8,000 to go.

Geurts can be contacted at he can be contacted at [email protected].



