Why is the supply chain broken? ... On the Talking Supply Chain Podcast:

On this episode, Stopwatch’s Meagan Bowman discusses why the CPG supply chain is broken, along with all things startup-related. SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock hosts.

Supply chains, especially consumer-facing supply chains in the CPG space, are struggling to understand their demand and rationalize their inventory as they move from traditional to online sales channels.

The problem: Traditional systems just weren’t designed for the requirements of the digital supply chain.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock hosts Meagan Bowman, founder and CEO of Stopwatch. She brings the experience of a former corporate executive and the speed and enthusiasm of an entrepreneur to the discussion.

