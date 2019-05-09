Why Your Lift Truck Fleet Deserves a Turnkey Mounting Solution

Date/Time Wednesday, May 22, 2019 2:00PM Moderator Josh Bond, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling Panelists Tom O’Brien, Material Handling Sales Manager, Gamber-Johnson LLC Wednesday, May 22, 2019 2:00PMJosh Bond, Senior Editor, Modern Materials HandlingTom O’Brien, Material Handling Sales Manager, Gamber-Johnson LLC

The stalwarts of any distribution operation, lift trucks serve multiple purposes in today’s fast-paced warehouse and distribution center (DC) environments. To ensure that those vehicles and their drivers stay efficient and productive in today’s “want it now” e-commerce distribution world, more companies are using tablets and other peripherals that enable inventory tracking; assist with cross-docking and put-away; maximize material movement; and reduce the number of “empty” forklifts driving around the facility.

Join us, along with Gamber-Johnson experts to learn how to effectively select the best mounting solution for your fleet’s ever changing and demanding work environment.

During this webinar we will walk through and discuss four key questions to ask in order to find you the most complete vehicle mounting solutions.

What electronic device is being mounted?

What model vehicle is the device being mounted to?

What is the vehicle’s voltage?

What accessories need to be mounted?

