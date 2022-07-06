Wiese USA expanding materials handling into Alabama and North Florida

Wiese USA, one of the largest materials handling equipment companies, has announced that they are expanding their footprint into Alabama and Northern Florida.

A longstanding Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas dealer, Wiese has served the material handling industry for more than 75 years and has a proven track record for customer success. In addition to MLA, Wiese also is the preferred provider of Caterpillar (CAT), Jungheinrich, and Mitsubishi in North America. With its expanded territory, Wiese will now serve customers across 17 states and from more than 40 locations, and expand its position as the largest, privately-owned dealership in the nation.

“The Wiese team is excited to expand our support to customers in the Alabama and Northwestern Florida markets,” said Chip Wiese, president and CEO, Wiese USA. “Our company culture thrives on putting the needs of our customers and team members first. We’re committed to bringing the very best in material handling products and solutions to the region and look forward to enjoying long-term relationships in Alabama and Florida.”

In addition to strengthening its fleet of material handling equipment and increasing business from the southern part of the United States, the expansion benefits customers by increasing access to a broader variety of trucks, including multiple truck classes, specialty equipped trucks and other material handling equipment. Customers also will enjoy a broader range of services through additional locations, complementary networks and service offerings, talented workforces, as well as the combined expertise of both companies.

As a single source provider with the largest dealer network in the nation, Wiese stated that its expansion into Alabama and Florida will enhance services to a growing list of customers through:

• Increased new Caterpillar and Jungheinrich forklift inventory

• Updated fleet of equipment available for rentals and leasing

• Expanded rental fleet with more models including high mast reach trucks and order pickers

• Access to electric forklifts and automated guided vehicles that provide lithium-ion and double shift lead-acid batteries, efficiency, reliability, agility and power

• Expanded teams of service technicians to better serve our increasing service demand

• Improved customer communication throughout your sales and service journey.

“Through a broader fleet of equipment and an expanded portfolio of services Wiese is better able to meet the unique needs of our customers and offer more efficient service. Our primary focus is to continue doing what’s best for team members and customers,” said Wiese.



