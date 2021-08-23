Wiese USA expands brand with acquisition of Minnesota Supply Company

Wiese USA, a materials handling equipment provider and said to be the largest, privately-owned dealership representing Caterpillar (CAT) and Jungheinrich in North America, has announced that Minnesota Supply Company will operate as Wiese USA as of September 1, 2021.

Minnesota Supply Company, a leading material handling company serving customers across Minnesota and Wisconsin, was acquired by Wiese in 2019, but had continued to operate under its original name. In the weeks and months ahead, changes will be made to building signs, van wraps, and tech uniforms to reflect the new name, the company announced today.

“The decision to change the name was driven by Minnesota Supply team members who support the company’s new leadership, as well as upgrading of equipment, rolling stock and systems that have improved the company and services to customers since the acquisition,” said Chip Wiese, President, Weise USA. “The name change reinforces their pride in one company ownership and dedication to working hard every day to satisfy customers.”

In addition to strengthening its fleet of material handling equipment and increasing business from the north central part of the United States, the acquisition of Minnesota Supply Company benefits customers by expanding access to a broader variety of trucks, including multiple truck classes, specialty equipped trucks and other material handling equipment. Customers also will enjoy a broader range of services through additional locations, complementary networks and service offerings, talented workforces, as well as the combined expertise of both companies, according to the announcement. Other enhanced services include:

• Increased new Caterpillar and Jungheinrich forklift inventory

• Updated fleet of equipment available for rentals and leasing

• Expanded rental fleet with more models including high mast reach trucks and order pickers

• Access to electric forklifts and automated guided vehicles that provide cutting-edge lithium-ion and double shift lead-acid batteries, efficiency, reliability, agility and power

• Expanded teams of service technicians to better serve our increasing service demand, and

• Improved customer communication throughout your sales and service journey.

“Through a broader fleet of equipment and an expanded portfolio of services Wiese is better able to meet the unique needs of our customers and offer more efficient service. Our primary focus is to continue doing what’s best for team members and customers,” said Wiese.



