Wildkamp’s VBMs save space and increase efficiency

The 36-foot-tall VBMs are controlled by inventory management software.

As a technical wholesaler, Wildkamp delivers hardware to its retail outlets, as well as its customers, directly. In its DC, it stocks approximately 100,000 different articles for industry sectors like architecture, building and installation.

To achieve 24-hour delivery, the wholesaler required fast order processing time. However, growing numbers of orders and articles, coupled with the demand for a rise in picking speed, required Wildkamp to either move to a larger warehouse or make more efficient use of its available space.

In addition, operators had long travel times going up and down aisles to pick orders, requiring an increasing workforce. As a result, Wildkamp sought a solution that not only saved space and provided shorter travel times, but also offered less personnel, faster order picking and a connection to its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

To increase efficiency, six 36-foot-tall LR 35 Vertical Buffer Modules (VBMs) were installed. The mezzanine floor was cut out to fit these units, as the full ceiling height was used.

Every unit has its own turntable and LED light pointer, all controlled by Power Pick Global inventory management software. And, put frames, specifically designed to work with order picking trolleys, were installed opposite the LR 35 VBMs.

Through Power Pick Global software, along with a display tool, picking is facilitated by pick- and put-to-light technology, article pictures and exact location information. And, since put-to-light, bar code scanning and color identification of exact bin locations in the put frame guarantee fast and accurate handling, picking speed has almost tripled.

Additionally, articles from various storage locations in the facility have been relocated to the LR 35s, reducing travel times drastically. And, the total number of operators has been reduced—to one or two people at regular times and up to three people during peak seasons.

Kardex Remstar
(800) 639-5805


