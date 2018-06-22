Wincove recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff manufacturing and Wesco Industrial Products

MMH Staff

June 22, 2018

Wincove Private Holdings has announced the recapitalization of Nordock, which will join Bluff Manufacturing and Wesco Industrial Products to form a platform with a broad range of material handling and warehouse safety products.

Nordock contributes a portfolio of pit-levelers, dock seals, safety restraints and associated products. The core founders of Nordock have become partners in the broader platform and will continue in their roles with Nordock.

Wincove expects to continue to invest in the material handling industry, supporting companies that facilitate the robust growth in procurement while improving safety.

“The devoted people of Wincove, Nordock, Bluff and Wesco will combine our strengths in product development, customer service, manufacturing and relationships as we strive to grow market share and succeed together,” said Denis Gleason, president of Nordock.

John Lenahan, Partner of Wincove said “each of these companies is a leader in its respective niche, but this is truly a situation where the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. There is a tremendous opportunity to leverage our respective strengths to create a material handling and warehouse safety products solution with unmatched breadth, quality, service, lead times and geographic coverage. We are very excited to introduce this to the market.”

About Bluff Manufacturing

For 50 years, Bluff Manufacturing has been a leader in the fabrication and design of dock, warehouse, and safety equipment. Products include yard ramps, dock boards, dock levelers, mezzanines, cantilever racks, stairways, free standing conveyor support structures, catwalks, work platforms, and caged ladders. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Bluff serves the Americas through a national distributor network.

About Wesco Industrial Products

From its beginnings in 1948, in a small garage in Philadelphia, Wesco has grown to become a leading supplier of material handling products, starting with the design and manufacture of steel hand trucks and then expanding into drum handling equipment. Wesco also has a full line of vending and appliance trucks, platform trucks, stackers, pedalifts and lift tables.

About Nordock, Inc.

Nordock, headquartered in Bowmanville, Ontario, was founded by current management in 2001. The Company’s products include a full line of loading dock equipment: pit-levelers, dock seals and shelters, vehicle restraints, edge-of-dock equipment, lift equipment and related parts and accessories.

About Wincove Private Holdings, LP

Wincove Private Holdings is an investment holding company that creates long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders by partnering with business owners, entrepreneurs and management teams to build market-leading companies.