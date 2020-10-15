MMH    Topics     Technology    Data Capture

WISER joins UWB Alliance

WISER Systems has partnered with the UWB Alliance, an organization dedicated to advocating and advancing ultra-wideband technologies.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Survey: cloud seen as preferred deployment method for labeling challenges
EPG’s new voice solution gains certified by SAP status
More Data Capture

WISER Systems, a developer of innovative ultra-wideband (UWB) wireless location and tracking systems, has joined the UWB Alliance (UWBA) as its newest member.

UWBA’s mission is focused on providing a favorable regulatory and spectrum management landscape to accelerate UWB growth. Its work includes helping accelerate UWB growth, promoting the benefits of UWB technology deployments, and facilitating international utilization through the expansion and adoption of UWB standards worldwide. UWBA is at the forefront of wireless innovation, guiding the industry’s shift to spectrum sharing in a wireless multiverse and providing thought leadership on strategies to “make it all work together.”

“We are excited to welcome WISER Systems to the UWB Alliance and look forward to their valuable contributions to our thriving community of UWB stakeholders” said Kelli Emerick, UWB Alliance Executive Director.

“UWB technologies are becoming more and more well-known at the same time they become increasingly critical,” said WISER CEO Dr. Elaine Rideout. “We’re thrilled to be joining with the many other innovators in the UWB Alliance, especially as we see UWB fulfilling the crucial micro-location needs of industry.”

UWB has gained wide public attention in recent months. Both Apple and Samsung have introduced UWB into mobile phones, and other organizations are now using UWB technologies for keyless car entry, contact tracing, asset location and tracking, and many other location-based services. WISER joins the UWB Alliance as one of an increasing number of organizations focused on developing UWB products that solve real-world problems.

“UWB is a core competency for WISER’s team,” Rideout said. “We’ve been working and innovating in this space almost since our inception, and our Locator solution especially demonstrates what we’ve learned—and what we can contribute. This is clearly a technology with massive potential, that is already streamlining industrial applications in the real-world. The fact that it’s production-ready and can scale to any size roll-out is what we’re most excited about showing the world.”

Early adopters of WISER’s UWB real-time location system include world leaders in automotive manufacturing, aerospace, retail, and logistics.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Data Capture
Mobile & Wireless
Automatic Data Capture
UWB Alliance
WISER
   All topics

Data Capture News & Resources

Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Survey: cloud seen as preferred deployment method for labeling challenges
EPG’s new voice solution gains certified by SAP status
Barcoding, Inc., acquires AGV provider FRED Automation
The data capture evolution
More Data Capture

Latest in Materials Handling

Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
Time to integrate those robots
Standing at the intersection of pallets & automated equipment
Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Bosch Rexroth announces departure of president and CEO, Gregory Gumbs
Toyota Material Handling celebrates the 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources