WMS gains from updated front end

In transaction-intensive fulfillment operations, a warehouse management system (WMS) needs to clearly and quickly direct workers on how to execute tasks like order picking, working in tandem with mobile devices.

However, sometimes older WMS user interfaces can slow workers down, even if the underlying functionality is sound, prompting the need for a solution refresh.

For Mobis Australia, an automotive parts supplier that manages parts supply and distribution for automotive OEMs Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors, an updated front end to some WMS functions brought the company a boost in productivity without necessitating a change to its WMS.

For its warehouse operation in Sydney, which fills orders for 6,000 to 7,000 line items daily, the challenge was to refresh Mobis’ data collection devices and adopt a modernized solution to complement its custom WMS, while solving the issue of “end-of-life” support for Windows-embedded handheld devices. Importantly, Mobis required a solution that provided these added benefits without having to make any changes to its WMS, a customized solution it wanted to keep in place.

Mobis engaged a mobility partner (Skywire) to help design, build and pilot a solution. Mobis chose an enterprise mobile application software for supply chain systems (from Ivanti Wavelink) that provides users with updated, touch-enabled interfaces on mobile devices such as Android.

For new Android devices, Mobis opted to go with Zebra’s WT6000 multi-modal wearable device running on Ivanti Velocity. This would include a future voice-directed picking component, Ivanti Speakeasy, which met all of Mobis’ requirements for company-wide IT upgrades, budgets, platform and specific operational needs. The results delivered are promising, with the pilot indicating a 15% productivity increase and an additional 39% reduction in errors compared to voice-only solutions.

“We needed a solution that would help increase productivity while seamlessly integrating with our warehouse management system,” says Darren Bowley, warehouse operations manager at Mobis Australia. “The rugged, multi-touch capacitive display on the WT6000 makes it easy for our workers across the supply chain to read and enter data, even while wearing work gloves. Moreover, it meant we could easily add voice-directed applications at any time to increase both the accuracy and speed of our pick and scan operations.”

The first phase of the deployment focused on improving the effectiveness of the wearable devices with tailored scripts developed by Skywire and Ivanti Wavelink to automate the modernization of more than 500 screens using Ivanti Rapid Modernization automation tools. This significantly decreased the error rates, enabling increased text size as well as the use of different font colors, resulting in faster transactions. For front line users, it means added speed, and a more intuitive UI on wearable Android devices, to help them get their tasks done accurately.

“The take up of the new technology has been rapid and decisive,” says Bowley. “Operators only need a day to become thoroughly familiar with the new devices. We’re already seeing the benefits from the initial rollout with staff already eager to know when they were going to get theirs.”

The WT6000 mobile wearable device allows Mobis to streamline its picking process and increase productivity. Without sacrificing accuracy, the system allows Mobis to find an item, provides immediate verification, and instantly updates inventory.

Warehouse staff can move from voice command to bar code scanning to touchscreen input as required, shaving time from the validation process and ensuring pick accuracy.



