WMS provider SnapFulfil announces Rich Pirrotta as CEO

Cloud-based vendor's new CEO has over 30 years’ experience in line executive and management consultant roles for the likes of Procter & Gamble, Deloitte and Logicalis

By

Warehouse management system (WMS) provider SnapFulfil has named an experienced transformational leader, Rich Pirrotta, as CEO.

Pirrotta comes on board as demand for SnapFulfil’s agile, responsive and cost-effective solutions has never been greater due to the explosion in e-commerce and faster moving goods.

He has over 30 years’ experience in line executive and management consultant roles for the likes of Procter & Gamble, Deloitte and Logicalis, across 35 countries worldwide. Over the years Rich has proven cross-organizational expertise in sales, operations, growth, strategy, finance, and change management.

Hugh Stevens, Chairman of parent company Synergy North America, said: “Rich brings extensive global experience in complex, high growth enterprises across manufacturing, supply chain, technology and professional services. With SnapFulfil now positioned as the premier cloud-based WMS provider, he is the person to progress the business as we meet the pivotal challenges of a post pandemic world.”

In the past 12 months, SnapFulfil has seen significant growth in demand for its software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, which has been boosted by Remote Implementation (RI) and self-configuration capabilities.

“It’s an exciting time in the technology sector with companies pushing forward with their digital transformations,” Pirotta said. “SnapFulfil’s advanced WMS software delivers strong value through rapid ROI, industry-leading deployment speed and low total cost of ownership (TCO). My focus in North America is to enable the growth trajectory of our current and potential customers by providing their warehouse and fulfillment operations with leading edge capabilities. We have the team and track record to deliver.”

Pirotta has an MBA in Financial & Operations Management from the Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania and a BS in Chemical Engineering from Penn State. He and his family reside in Franklin, Michigan on the outskirts of Detroit. He is a frequent speaker and seminar leader on topics including leadership, transformation, and business growth, including Visiting Professor and Visiting Lecturer roles at Wharton and the University of Michigan MBA programs.

As a volunteer, Pirotta previously served as Chairman of Wharton’s Global Alumni Association, with over 85,000 members worldwide, and as Treasurer and trustee for national leadership honor society Omicron Delta Kappa, with chapters at 300+ institutions of higher learning.


