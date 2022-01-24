MMH    Topics     Technology

WMS vendor Mantis merges with logistics IT provider ecovium

With merger, ecovium Group and Mantis will offer supply chain execution (SCE) solutions on an international level by combining platforms for TMS, shipping, customs and WMS.

By

Logistics IT specialist ecovium, a provider of supply chain execution (SCE) software and hardware solutions, and Athens-based Mantis Group, a warehouse management system (WMS) vendor, announced their merger last week under the umbrella of the ecovium Group.

The merger is said to support ecovium’s goal of establishing the German-headquartered company internationally as a provider of sustainable logistics solutions. Ecovium and Mantis join forces to offer integrated SCE solutions, especially to companies seeking global coverage and support. The transaction was supported by FSN Capital Partners, a leading Northern European private equity firm and advisor to the FSN Capital Funds. FSN Capital, with €4 billion in assets under management and offices in Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Munich, is ecovium’s lead investor.

The ecovium organization emerged from the 12 companies of the MHP Solution Group in 2021. The company was founded in 1999 in Neustadt am Rübenberge, Germany, and since then has grown to become a leading logistics solutions provider in Germany and the German speaking regions, with 300 employees at 12 locations serving more than 3,000 customers. With 120 employees and offices in 9 countries as well as many qualified partners, Mantis is present in 30+ countries in Central-Eastern Europe, Israel, USA / Canada & Latin America, Middle East & North Africa and Asia-Pacific. As a result of the merger, the ecovium Group will become a global software and solutions provider with a total of more than 400 employees at 21 locations worldwide serving about 4,000 customers in a wide range of industries.

“Logistics is increasingly global, spanning multiple companies. Our customers must meet diverse requirements more and more quickly because logistics processes know no borders. A single IT provider is no longer able to support all processes. That’s why we have positioned ourselves as a group with interlocking logistics modules. Through the complementary portfolio and know-how of Mantis, we can offer our customers international supply chain management solutions,” said Jasmino Burkic, CEO of ecovium Group.

Enterprises are looking for comprehensive and seamlessly integrated SCE software suites and turn-key solutions with a proven track record in their particular vertical markets and geographical regions, explained Yiannis Panagiotopoulos, CEO of Mantis. “Following this market trend, we have been actively looking to join forces with successful logistics software and solutions providers with a complementary portfolio and geographical coverage,’ he said. “In this context, ecovium is an ideal match for Mantis. The merger will make ecovium a global provider, backed by leading private equity firms, with a 360-degree SCE solutions portfolio. With this positioning, ecovium will play a key role in international markets.”


Article Topics

News
Technology
ecovium Group
Mantis
Mergers & Acquisitions
Supply chain execution
Warehouse Management Systems
   All topics

ecovium Group News & Resources

WMS vendor Mantis merges with logistics IT provider ecovium

Latest in Materials Handling

Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
Rockwell Automation partners with autonox Robotics
IFR: Robot sales in North American manufacturing up 12% in 2022
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources