WMS vendor Mantis merges with logistics IT provider ecovium

Logistics IT specialist ecovium, a provider of supply chain execution (SCE) software and hardware solutions, and Athens-based Mantis Group, a warehouse management system (WMS) vendor, announced their merger last week under the umbrella of the ecovium Group.

The merger is said to support ecovium’s goal of establishing the German-headquartered company internationally as a provider of sustainable logistics solutions. Ecovium and Mantis join forces to offer integrated SCE solutions, especially to companies seeking global coverage and support. The transaction was supported by FSN Capital Partners, a leading Northern European private equity firm and advisor to the FSN Capital Funds. FSN Capital, with €4 billion in assets under management and offices in Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Munich, is ecovium’s lead investor.

The ecovium organization emerged from the 12 companies of the MHP Solution Group in 2021. The company was founded in 1999 in Neustadt am Rübenberge, Germany, and since then has grown to become a leading logistics solutions provider in Germany and the German speaking regions, with 300 employees at 12 locations serving more than 3,000 customers. With 120 employees and offices in 9 countries as well as many qualified partners, Mantis is present in 30+ countries in Central-Eastern Europe, Israel, USA / Canada & Latin America, Middle East & North Africa and Asia-Pacific. As a result of the merger, the ecovium Group will become a global software and solutions provider with a total of more than 400 employees at 21 locations worldwide serving about 4,000 customers in a wide range of industries.

“Logistics is increasingly global, spanning multiple companies. Our customers must meet diverse requirements more and more quickly because logistics processes know no borders. A single IT provider is no longer able to support all processes. That’s why we have positioned ourselves as a group with interlocking logistics modules. Through the complementary portfolio and know-how of Mantis, we can offer our customers international supply chain management solutions,” said Jasmino Burkic, CEO of ecovium Group.

Enterprises are looking for comprehensive and seamlessly integrated SCE software suites and turn-key solutions with a proven track record in their particular vertical markets and geographical regions, explained Yiannis Panagiotopoulos, CEO of Mantis. “Following this market trend, we have been actively looking to join forces with successful logistics software and solutions providers with a complementary portfolio and geographical coverage,’ he said. “In this context, ecovium is an ideal match for Mantis. The merger will make ecovium a global provider, backed by leading private equity firms, with a 360-degree SCE solutions portfolio. With this positioning, ecovium will play a key role in international markets.”



