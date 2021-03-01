Wolter Group signs on as dealer for cart vendor FlexQube

Wisconsin-based material handling equipment dealer The Wolter Group, has come to an agreement with FlexQube to be a dealer of the FlexQube product range. The Wolter Group is a family owned group of companies located through the Midwest with over 500 employees in Wisconsin, Illinois, Upper Michigan, Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky.

FlexQube, headquartered in Sweden, offers material handling carts that are modular, and can also run autonomous. “Wolter Group is one of the premier material handling dealers throughout the USA and having them sign on as a dealer of FlexQube products is a significant step in increasing our footprint in the US market,” said Michael Gore, FlexQube’s VP of sales for North America.



