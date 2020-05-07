MMH    Topics     Warehouse

Women in Manufacturing Association announces 2020 board of directors

WiM is the only national association specifically dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing sector.

The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) is pleased to announce the election of 25 members to its 2020 Board of Directors. WiM is the only national association specifically dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing sector.

The board is led by Chair Lynn Kier, Vice President, Corporate Communications, Diebold Nixdorf, Charlotte, NC. Additional WiM board officers are Vice Chair Erika Ferrell, Application Development Director, Hy Cite, Middleton, WI; Secretary Jessica Kinman, Aerospace & Defense Industry Solution Experience Senior Manager, Dassault Systemes, Mukilteo, WA; and Treasurer Karen Norheim, President and COO, American Crane Equipment Corp., Douglassville, PA.

First-term members of the 2020 WiM board are:

•      Jai Aja, Customer Success Manager, Rockwell Automation, Norristown, PA

•      Karen Bazela, VP Speed Services, Southwire Company, Carrollton, GA

•      Sandra McNeil, Global Manufacturing Chief Engineer, General Motors, Warren, MI

•      Misti Rice, Executive Director of Government Affairs, Magna International Inc., Troy, MI

•      Valerie Salera, PMO Leader, AQE, Ingersoll Rand, Davidson, NC

“On behalf of the entire WiM organization, I am thrilled to welcome the newest members of the WiM Board of Directors,” said WiM President Allison Grealis. “WiM’s Board includes preeminent leaders from some of our nation’s most prestigious manufacturing companies. Now, more than ever before, it is important to support and engage the women leaders and male allies who will lead our sector during this challenging time and into the future.”                                                       

Additional board members who are continuing their service include:

•      Veronica Braker, Senior Vice President of Global Operations, Archer Daniels Midland, Decatur, IL

•      Leah Curry, President, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana, Inc., Princeton, IN

•      Bill Good, Vice President, Supply Chain, GE Appliances, Louisville, KY

•      Virginia Harn, Principal, CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, Minneapolis, MN

•      Amanda Hendry, Director, International HR Operations, The Sherwin-Williams Co., Cleveland, OH

•      Katie Kelley, US Vice Chair, BMO Harris Bank, Minneapolis, MN

•      Susanne Lauda, Director, Global Advanced Manufacturing Technology, AGCO Corporation, Duluth, GA

•      Tammy LeBlanc, CFO, MIS Solutions, Inc., Atlanta, GA

•      Cara Madzy, Vice President Operations, Coatings Americas, BASF, Southfield, MI

•      Amy Meyer, Vice President, Technical Services, Kohler Co., Kohler, WI

•      Zoi Romanchuk, President, Slick Automated Solutions, Inc., Ontario, OH

•      Caitlin Sickles, Director, Bracewell LLP, Washington, DC

•      Bill Smith, CEO, Termax Corporation, Lake Zurich, IL

•      Steve Speich, Global Director of Facilities Engineering and Factory Automation, John Deere, Moline, IL

•      Adrienne Temple, Regional Vice President, South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Columbia, SC

•      Lisa Yankie, SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer and Communications, Dentsply Sirona, Charlotte, NC

The Women in Manufacturing Association is a more than 4,000-member national association dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing industry. It encourages the engagement of women who want to share perspectives, gain cutting-edge manufacturing information, improve leadership and communication skills, participate in sponsoring programs and network with industry peers. WiM is the only national association specifically dedicated to supporting women in the manufacturing sector with year-round programming and a national directory for women in the industry. For more information about WiM, visit http://www.womeninmanufacturing.org.


