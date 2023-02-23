MMH    Topics     Technology

Women in Manufacturing Association announces 2023 Board of Directors

WiM elects 20 members to its 2023 Board of Directors, with their terms starting on April 1, 2023

By

The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) today announced the election of 20 members to its 2023 Board of Directors, who begin their terms on April 1, 2023. WiM is the only national association specifically dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing sector.

The board is lead by:

  • Chair Lisa Skidmore, Senior Director of Advanced Quality Engineering, GE Appliances, a Haier company, Louisville, KY
  • Vice Chair Carrie Uhl, Chief Procurement Officer, GE Healthcare, Commerce, MI
  • Treasurer Ronda Wright, Regional Supply Excellence Director, Mars Wrigley North America, Atlanta, GA
  • Secretary Jeff White, Partner and Manufacturing Law Industry Group Chair, Robinson & Cole LLP, Hartford, CT
  • Past Chair Virginia Harn, Principal, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), Minneapolis, MN


First-term members of the 2023 WiM board are:

  • Joanna Cooper, General Manager, Daimler Truck North America, Mount Holly, NC
  • Jana Gessner, Global Vice President – Environment, Health and Safety, PepsiCo, Purchase, NY
  • Yirla Morehead, Senior Director, World Class Supply Chain – Americas, Molson Coors, Milwaukee, WI
  • Angela Sams, Division Supply Chain Manager, Parker Hannifin, Lexington, KY
  • Paul Wellener, Vice Chair, U.S. Industrial Products and Construction Leader, Deloitte, Cleveland, OH


“On behalf of the entire WiM organization, I am excited to welcome the newest members of the WiM Board of Directors,” said WiM President and Founder Allison Grealis. “Empowering women in the manufacturing industry is an important mission and one that requires a collective effort. With this new board of directors, we will continue to break down barriers and drive progress forward.”

Additional board members who are continuing their service include:

  • Sheree Gaus, Global Director of Health, Safety and Environment, Waters Corporation, Milford, MA
  • Peggy Gulick, VP Advanced Manufacturing and Continuous Improvement, Kohler Co., Kohler, WI
  • Tami Hedgren, VP Manufacturing – Large Tractors and Combines, John Deere, Moline, IL
  • Tiffanie Lewis, VP, HR Technology and Service Solutions, Diebold Nixdorf, Hudson, OH
  • Cara Madzy, Vice President Operations, Coatings Americas, BASF, Southfield, MI
  • Rachael D. Sampson, Senior Vice President, National Director of Key4Women, KeyBank, Cincinnati, OH
  • Danielle Schneider, Applications Engineer, Pridgeon & Clay, Grand Rapids, MI
  • Jane Thomas, President, Teijin Holdings USA, Inc., Teijin Limited, Sausalito, CA
  • Amy Volz, Director, Global Brand Strategy, Trane Technologies, Davidson, NC
  • Devon Winter, Chief Operations Officer, F.W. Winter Inc. & Co., Camden, NJ


Grealis also thanked outgoing members of the WiM board for their exceptional service to the industry: Jai Aja, Rockwell Automation; Karen Bazela, Siemens; Cindy Bolt, Salesforce; Jessica Kinman, Boomi; Sandra McNeil, Amazon; Misti Rice, Magna; and Valerie Salera, Trane Technologies.

The Women in Manufacturing Association is a more than 16,000-member-strong association dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing industry. It encourages the engagement of women who want to share perspectives, gain cutting-edge manufacturing information, improve leadership and communication skills, participate in sponsoring programs and network with industry peers.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Diversity
Equity & Inclusion
Manufacturing
Women in Manufacturing
Women in Manufacturing Association WiM
   All topics

Women in Manufacturing Association WiM News & Resources

Women in Manufacturing Association to host WiM North Regional Conference in Dearborn, Michigan
Women in Manufacturing Association announces 2023 Board of Directors
SME, Women in Manufacturing Partnership, extend collaboration
Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation announces 2022 Class of Hall of Fame inductees
Women in Manufacturing Association “Moms in MFG” virtual conference set for August 11, 2022
12th Annual Women in Manufacturing SUMMIT to bring leaders together in Atlanta October 10-12

Latest in Materials Handling

National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources