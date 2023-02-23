Women in Manufacturing Association announces 2023 Board of Directors

The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) today announced the election of 20 members to its 2023 Board of Directors, who begin their terms on April 1, 2023. WiM is the only national association specifically dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing sector.



The board is lead by:

Chair Lisa Skidmore, Senior Director of Advanced Quality Engineering, GE Appliances, a Haier company, Louisville, KY

Vice Chair Carrie Uhl, Chief Procurement Officer, GE Healthcare, Commerce, MI

Treasurer Ronda Wright, Regional Supply Excellence Director, Mars Wrigley North America, Atlanta, GA

Secretary Jeff White, Partner and Manufacturing Law Industry Group Chair, Robinson & Cole LLP, Hartford, CT

Past Chair Virginia Harn, Principal, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), Minneapolis, MN



First-term members of the 2023 WiM board are:

Joanna Cooper, General Manager, Daimler Truck North America, Mount Holly, NC

Jana Gessner, Global Vice President – Environment, Health and Safety, PepsiCo, Purchase, NY

Yirla Morehead, Senior Director, World Class Supply Chain – Americas, Molson Coors, Milwaukee, WI

Angela Sams, Division Supply Chain Manager, Parker Hannifin, Lexington, KY

Paul Wellener, Vice Chair, U.S. Industrial Products and Construction Leader, Deloitte, Cleveland, OH



“On behalf of the entire WiM organization, I am excited to welcome the newest members of the WiM Board of Directors,” said WiM President and Founder Allison Grealis. “Empowering women in the manufacturing industry is an important mission and one that requires a collective effort. With this new board of directors, we will continue to break down barriers and drive progress forward.”



Additional board members who are continuing their service include:

Sheree Gaus, Global Director of Health, Safety and Environment, Waters Corporation, Milford, MA

Peggy Gulick, VP Advanced Manufacturing and Continuous Improvement, Kohler Co., Kohler, WI

Tami Hedgren, VP Manufacturing – Large Tractors and Combines, John Deere, Moline, IL

Tiffanie Lewis, VP, HR Technology and Service Solutions, Diebold Nixdorf, Hudson, OH

Cara Madzy, Vice President Operations, Coatings Americas, BASF, Southfield, MI

Rachael D. Sampson, Senior Vice President, National Director of Key4Women, KeyBank, Cincinnati, OH

Danielle Schneider, Applications Engineer, Pridgeon & Clay, Grand Rapids, MI

Jane Thomas, President, Teijin Holdings USA, Inc., Teijin Limited, Sausalito, CA

Amy Volz, Director, Global Brand Strategy, Trane Technologies, Davidson, NC

Devon Winter, Chief Operations Officer, F.W. Winter Inc. & Co., Camden, NJ



Grealis also thanked outgoing members of the WiM board for their exceptional service to the industry: Jai Aja, Rockwell Automation; Karen Bazela, Siemens; Cindy Bolt, Salesforce; Jessica Kinman, Boomi; Sandra McNeil, Amazon; Misti Rice, Magna; and Valerie Salera, Trane Technologies.



The Women in Manufacturing Association is a more than 16,000-member-strong association dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing industry. It encourages the engagement of women who want to share perspectives, gain cutting-edge manufacturing information, improve leadership and communication skills, participate in sponsoring programs and network with industry peers.



