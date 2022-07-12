MMH    Topics     Women in Manufacturing Association WiM

Women in Manufacturing Association “Moms in MFG” virtual conference set for August 11, 2022

Moms in MFG is an event series and year-round community focused on supporting mothers and caregivers who are working in manufacturing.

The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) has announced its second annual Moms in MFG virtual event will be on August 11, 2022. Moms in MFG is an event series and year-round community focused on supporting mothers and caregivers who are working in manufacturing.

“WiM has been supporting women in the manufacturing sector for over a decade,” said WiM President Allison Grealis. “Through this work, we identified a need for content specifically for women who are balancing the demands of manufacturing and motherhood. The success of our inaugural Moms in MFG event proved that instinct right. Moms in MFG is a natural extension of WiM’s commitment to supporting women in the manufacturing sector in every aspect of their careers and lives, and we are looking forward to our second annual event.”

The theme of the 2022 Moms in MFG conference is “Rise Together, Thrive Together” in recognition of the event’s focus on community and collaboration. Attendees gather online – a format that allows participants to join from anywhere and fit the panel presentations and roundtable discussions into busy schedules. Importantly, attendees will still have invaluable opportunities to share their own experiences and exchange ideas for success in their professional and personal lives.

Sponsored by Corning and Southwire Company, this year’s program includes a number of interesting sessions including: a report on the state of moms and caregivers in the industry; tips for becoming an advocate for yourself as a working parent or caregiver; a resiliency workshop; a panel discussion on corporate support for moms and caregivers; and roundtable discussions on battling burnout, balancing careers during the infant/toddler stages, balancing work and life, and the evolving roles of parenthood. View the full agenda and list of speakers on the Moms in MFG event webpage.


