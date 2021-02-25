MMH    Topics 

Women in Manufacturing Association seeks knowledge experts to present at its 2021 SUMMIT

Deadline for interested speakers to apply is April 16, 2021, while event to be held October 4-6, 2021

By

Latest Material Handling News

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, president of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
More News

The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) invites industry professionals to submit speaking proposals for the 2021 SUMMIT to be held on October 4-6, 2021. The 2021 SUMMIT will be a hybrid conference, with both a virtual experience and in-person sessions at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown in Cleveland, OH, to ensure that the entire community can participate.

The Women in Manufacturing SUMMIT is the highlight of WiM’s busy calendar of year-round programming dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women in the manufacturing sector. The WiM SUMMIT brings together manufacturers of all types and welcomes individuals from every job function. The event features exclusive tours of leading manufacturing facilities, professional development sessions, roundtable discussions and inspiring keynote presentations, as well as social and networking events. More than 700 attendees are expected to participate this year.

WiM seeks presenters who share cutting-edge ideas, inspire enlightening discussions, and offer the latest innovative concepts and trends that are changing how we work in manufacturing. Proposals are encouraged on presentation topics related to professional development, personal development, technical innovations, manufacturing business trends, strategic leadership, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Those interested in being considered to speak at the 2021 SUMMIT must complete the online application form by April 16, 2021.

More information about the 2021 SUMMIT is available on the event website.


Article Topics

News
Manufacturing
Women in Manufacturing Association
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources