Women in Manufacturing Association seeks knowledge experts to present at its 2021 SUMMIT

The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) invites industry professionals to submit speaking proposals for the 2021 SUMMIT to be held on October 4-6, 2021. The 2021 SUMMIT will be a hybrid conference, with both a virtual experience and in-person sessions at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown in Cleveland, OH, to ensure that the entire community can participate.



The Women in Manufacturing SUMMIT is the highlight of WiM’s busy calendar of year-round programming dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women in the manufacturing sector. The WiM SUMMIT brings together manufacturers of all types and welcomes individuals from every job function. The event features exclusive tours of leading manufacturing facilities, professional development sessions, roundtable discussions and inspiring keynote presentations, as well as social and networking events. More than 700 attendees are expected to participate this year.



WiM seeks presenters who share cutting-edge ideas, inspire enlightening discussions, and offer the latest innovative concepts and trends that are changing how we work in manufacturing. Proposals are encouraged on presentation topics related to professional development, personal development, technical innovations, manufacturing business trends, strategic leadership, and diversity, equity and inclusion.



Those interested in being considered to speak at the 2021 SUMMIT must complete the online application form by April 16, 2021.



More information about the 2021 SUMMIT is available on the event website.



