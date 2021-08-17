MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation announces 2021 Hall of Fame inductees

Nine industry leaders among second-ever class for Hall of Fame

By

The Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation (WiMEF) has announced the members of the 2021 class of Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame inductees. The group of nine outstanding women leaders will be officially welcomed to the Hall of Fame with a ceremony and gala on October 6, 2021, as part of WiM’s 11th annual SUMMIT in Cleveland, OH.

The Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame opened with its inaugural class in 2020 and honors women who have made outstanding contributions during the course of their established careers in manufacturing. Recipients include women who are dedicated to supporting, promoting, and inspiring women in the manufacturing industry.

“The nine honorees who make up our second-ever class are a prestigious group, each of whom has made significant, lasting contributions to our industry,” said WiM and WiMEF President Allison Grealis. “They are true trailblazers who have created opportunity for countless other women. We are thrilled and honored to recognize them in this special way.”

The 2021 class of Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame inductees:

  • Millie Marshall, Retired President, Toyota Motor North America
  • Arvis Williams, Vice President Quality, Manufacturing and Program Management, BorgWarner Inc.
  • Kathy Miller, President and Founder, yk2020 LLC
  • Nereida (Neddy) Perez, Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion, McCormick and Company
  • Marie Metzger, Retired Vice President Energy and Verbund Management, BASF
  • Janet Duffey, Vice President Supply Chain - Aeronautics, Lockheed Martin
  • Carlonda Reilly, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Kennametal Inc.
  • Terry Onica, Director - Automotive, QAD
  • Peggy Gulick, Director Smart Factory, Kohler Co.

Inductees were nominated by their colleagues and industry peers and selected by a judging panel of Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation (WiMEF) board members as well as staff. The inductees were chosen based on their contributions to the advancement of women in manufacturing.

“The creation of the Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame in 2020 and the announcement of this impressive class of inductees speaks to the work the Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation is doing to support, promote, and inspire women in industry,” said WiMEF Board Chair Mary Ellen Grom, Executive Director of Customer Experience Solutions at AFL. “These nine women represent how far we have come as an ever-changing industry and inspire those who are taking steps to continue propelling this industry forward.”

In addition to the 2021 Hall of Fame class induction, this year’s ceremony and celebration will also include the presentation of the first-ever William E. Gaskin Women in Manufacturing Ally Award to an individual who has significantly supported the advancement of women within his or her company and industry, and inspired others to champion women in the industry through his or her actions and work.

The inaugural recipient of the William E. Gaskin Ally Award is William E. Gaskin, President Emeritus of the Precision Metalforming Association (PMA). Throughout his distinguished career, Gaskin strongly advocated for women in the industry and generously supported the creation and launch of the PMA Women in Metalforming group, today the Women in Manufacturing Association.

The William E. Gaskin Ally Award is sponsored by Gretchen Zierick of Zierick Manufacturing Corporation, who was the first female chair of PMA, the inaugural chair of WiM, and a founding member and current board member of the WiM Education Foundation.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Diversity
Women in Manufacturing Association
Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation WiMEF
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Colgate-Palmolive deploys decision intelligence as part of its digital transformation
Five bright ideas (you may have missed)
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources