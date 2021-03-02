Wooster Products celebrates 100th anniversary

Wooster Products, an industry leader in anti-slip safety stair treads and walkway products, is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a year-long celebration of activities and promotions. The company’s anti-slip products for new construction, renovation and OEM applications are found in commercial and industrial settings worldwide.

From an early installation at the University of Notre Dame in 1922, to the Statue of Liberty, to major league sports venues, and many transit systems that carry passengers to destinations like these and others, the company remains focused on its mission of “Make Every Step a Safe One.” The Loehr family which started the enterprise, ran it for 3 generations before selling in 1980. The second generation of the Arora family currently manages the company.



In a business that is all about keeping people safe, it is not surprising that relationships are so vital to the culture of the company which boasts many long-tenured employees. “We’ve been fortunate to work with so many great customers, architects, representatives, distributors and employees over the years,” said Poonam Arora Harvey, President. “’Make Every Step A Safe One’ has been our mantra for many decades and continues to guide us in our daily work, whether we’re developing new products or making them safer for the environment.”



