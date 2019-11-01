Work the Bugs Out of Supply Chain Pest Management

Date/Time Thursday, November 14, 2019 2:00PM Moderator Mike Levans, Group Editorial Director, Peerless Media Panelists Glen Ramsey, BCE, Technical Services Manager, Orkin Thursday, November 14, 2019 2:00PMMike Levans, Group Editorial Director, Peerless MediaGlen Ramsey, BCE, Technical Services Manager, Orkin

As the orchestrator of how goods get from point A to point B, you face unique challenges coordinating inbound and outbound materials from dozens of different sources. Did you know that all of those links in the supply chain can also be a source of pests? Due to the connectedness of the supply chain, one pest problem can quickly become everyone’s problem.

In this webinar, Glen Ramsey, Orkin’s Technical Services Manager and board-certified entomologist, will help you assess your own operations for vulnerabilities and recommend tactics to shore up any weak points when it comes to pest management.

You’ll learn:

5 points in the supply chain that put you at the biggest risk for pest problems

Questions to ask your partners to make sure their pest management program is up to par

Top pests you’re vulnerable to and how to spot the signs of them early

Proactive steps you can take to protect your goods, business reputation and bottom line

