Work the Bugs Out of Supply Chain Pest Management

As the orchestrator of how goods get from point A to point B, you face unique challenges coordinating inbound and outbound materials from dozens of different sources. Did you know that all of those links in the supply chain can also be a source of pests? Due to the connectedness of the supply chain, one pest problem can quickly become everyone’s problem.
In this webinar, Glen Ramsey, Orkin’s Technical Services Manager and board-certified entomologist, will help you assess your own operations for vulnerabilities and recommend tactics to shore up any weak points when it comes to pest management.
You’ll learn: