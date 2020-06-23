Workplace safety survey illustrates uncertainty amid efforts to ensure customer and employee safety

Global Industrial recently conducted a survey to better understand customers’ views and needs as they return to work in a COVID-19 environment, which reflected uncertainty on how to maintain a safe work environment for employees and customers.
Taken from nearly 500 responses, here are some notable survey data:
- More than half (55%) of the respondents have established a back to work plan, while 26% have not and 19% are in the process of forming one.
- Employee sentiment regarding adoption of new safety procedures and protocols: 69% are onboard, 12% show resistance.
- Almost a third highlighted customer interaction as the top concern of re-opening their operation, followed by employee distancing (21%), facility cleaning/sanitation (15%) and PPE (11%).
- 49% of respondents plan on limiting customer on-site capacity as a way to ensure safety with 33% launching no-touch/contactless procedures.
- Cleaning supplies were one of the easiest PPE related products for companies to source while hand sanitizers were the most difficult. Surprisingly masks were rated as relatively easy to source.
- Respondents expect to make additional investments related to COVID-19 in high traffic areas such as break rooms (23%), lobbies/common areas (21%) and cubicles/office space (21%).
To help organizations deal with the “new normal,” Global Industrial developed the R3 program – Restore, Return, Rebound. The program focuses on a phased approach helping companies to first restore their environment, then bring their associates back/return, and then rebound the business in terms of both sales and service.