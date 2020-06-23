Workplace safety survey illustrates uncertainty amid efforts to ensure customer and employee safety

Global Industrial recently conducted a survey to better understand customers’ views and needs as they return to work in a COVID-19 environment, which reflected uncertainty on how to maintain a safe work environment for employees and customers.

Taken from nearly 500 responses, here are some notable survey data:

More than half (55%) of the respondents have established a back to work plan, while 26% have not and 19% are in the process of forming one.

Employee sentiment regarding adoption of new safety procedures and protocols: 69% are onboard, 12% show resistance.

Almost a third highlighted customer interaction as the top concern of re-opening their operation, followed by employee distancing (21%), facility cleaning/sanitation (15%) and PPE (11%).

49% of respondents plan on limiting customer on-site capacity as a way to ensure safety with 33% launching no-touch/contactless procedures.

Cleaning supplies were one of the easiest PPE related products for companies to source while hand sanitizers were the most difficult. Surprisingly masks were rated as relatively easy to source.

Respondents expect to make additional investments related to COVID-19 in high traffic areas such as break rooms (23%), lobbies/common areas (21%) and cubicles/office space (21%).

To help organizations deal with the “new normal,” Global Industrial developed the R3 program – Restore, Return, Rebound. The program focuses on a phased approach helping companies to first restore their environment, then bring their associates back/return, and then rebound the business in terms of both sales and service.



