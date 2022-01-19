Wynright Corporation names Christoph Schenk president

Wynright Corporation, a Daifuku group company, has announced that Christoph Schenk has been appointed the new president of the corporation.

An experienced business leader, Schenk succeeds Kevin Ambrose. After 20-plus years as president and CEO with Wynright, Ambrose is retiring. Ambrose will maintain a presence as chairman as he oversees a smooth transition of leadership, the announcement added.

Prior to joining the Daifuku Wynright team in 2020, Schenk was CEO for the North American region for Schafer Systems International, Inc. Before being named CEO, he started his career at SSI SCHAFER in 1998 and worked closely with all facets of sales, project management, customer service, and operations to ensure quality and timely project delivery.

“Christoph is the right leader at the right time for Wynright,” said Kevin Ambrose, outgoing CEO and President of Wynright. “His extensive background leading world class organizations focused on growing into highly automated solution providers fits perfectly into our long-term growth plan. I am confident Christoph will positively impact client relationships, develop strategic alliances and maintain a red-hot focus on Wynright’s future as a provider of advanced automated material handling systems in North America.”

In his previous role, Christoph developed Schafer’s North American organization from a single digit team to a full-fledged system integration organization with 650+ employees. Under his leadership the newly formed North American team pioneered for the worldwide Group the Resident Maintenance support concept for large-scale client sites. Christoph was also responsible for the creation of an industry leading WCS/WMS software development and execution group of 150 plus.

“I am very grateful to Kevin for handing the corporation over in a very strong position,” said Christoph Schenk. “I am excited at the prospect of leveraging our impressive manufacturing capabilities and our first class engineered solutions as we build upon the tremendous growth Wynright has experienced over the past several years.”

Christoph received his Master of Engineering degree from the Imperial College London with an emphasis in Mechanical / Chemical Engineering and Business Administration.



