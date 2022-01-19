MMH    Topics 

Wynright Corporation names Christoph Schenk president

Schenk takes over at Wynright as president to replace Kevin Ambrose, who is retiring

By

Christoph Schenk, new Wynright president
Christoph Schenk, new Wynright president

Wynright Corporation, a Daifuku group company, has announced that Christoph Schenk has been appointed the new president of the corporation.

An experienced business leader, Schenk succeeds Kevin Ambrose. After 20-plus years as president and CEO with Wynright, Ambrose is retiring. Ambrose will maintain a presence as chairman as he oversees a smooth transition of leadership, the announcement added.

Prior to joining the Daifuku Wynright team in 2020, Schenk was CEO for the North American region for Schafer Systems International, Inc. Before being named CEO, he started his career at SSI SCHAFER in 1998 and worked closely with all facets of sales, project management, customer service, and operations to ensure quality and timely project delivery.

“Christoph is the right leader at the right time for Wynright,” said Kevin Ambrose, outgoing CEO and President of Wynright. “His extensive background leading world class organizations focused on growing into highly automated solution providers fits perfectly into our long-term growth plan. I am confident Christoph will positively impact client relationships, develop strategic alliances and maintain a red-hot focus on Wynright’s future as a provider of advanced automated material handling systems in North America.”

In his previous role, Christoph developed Schafer’s North American organization from a single digit team to a full-fledged system integration organization with 650+ employees. Under his leadership the newly formed North American team pioneered for the worldwide Group the Resident Maintenance support concept for large-scale client sites. Christoph was also responsible for the creation of an industry leading WCS/WMS software development and execution group of 150 plus.

“I am very grateful to Kevin for handing the corporation over in a very strong position,” said Christoph Schenk. “I am excited at the prospect of leveraging our impressive manufacturing capabilities and our first class engineered solutions as we build upon the tremendous growth Wynright has experienced over the past several years.”

Christoph received his Master of Engineering degree from the Imperial College London with an emphasis in Mechanical / Chemical Engineering and Business Administration.


Article Topics

News
Automation
Daifuku
Wynright
   All topics

Daifuku News & Resources

Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Top 20 Material Handling Systems Suppliers 2022
Daifuku North America, Storage Solutions form integration partnership for automation solutions
Wynright Corporation names Christoph Schenk president
Top 20 Materials Handling System Suppliers 2020
Automatic guided vehicles adapt and evolve
Cold chain gets more sophisticated
More Daifuku

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources