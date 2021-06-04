MMH    Topics 

Yale and Hyster offer up resources for National Forklift Safety Day

Lift truck brands of Yale-Hyster group offer tips, inspections, posters and other resources

Lift truck providers Yale and Hyster, which are part of Hyster-Yale Group, are each offering safety-related resources for National Forklift Safety Day.

Yale offers safety tips, inspection, as well as a complementary tire inspection gauge from participating dealers. Visit Yale’s safety page here for more information and resources.

According to Yale, frequent, thorough examination of your lift trucks, supported by proper maintenance, helps maximize uptime by reducing the likelihood of a safety incident. To help with daily inspections, participating dealers are offering complimentary tire inspection gauge for press on tires. Conducting a daily pre-shift inspection is an OSHA requirement and an excellent opportunity for operators to identify areas that may need attention. Yale offers an operator checklist as reference. Ask a local Yale dealer for a copy.

Yale also offers comprehensive Yale Tough Test 200-point inspection. If interested, contact your authorized Yale dealer for more information..

The Hyster brand, also has safety resources available via its website here. This year, the company is offering a free power source safety poster, since power sources are an important component of lift truck safety and adherence to best practices is essential whether you use lithium-ion or lead-acid batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, propane, gas or diesel. The free poster is downloadable from the site’s safety resource page.


