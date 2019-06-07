MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

Yale announces National Forklift Safety Day productivity solutions, activities

Yale to focus on safety aspects of advanced productivity solutions for 2019 National Forklift Safety Day

More Lift Trucks

With warehousing and manufacturing operations steadily adopting more advanced technologies to improve performance, success requires sophisticated expertise and a proven commitment to safety. In recognition of the sixth annual National Forklift Safety Day on June 11, Yale is offering online resources to highlight the safety features of its advanced lift truck power, robotics and telemetry solutions.

—Yale Power Suite offers a broad range of lift truck power options, enabling operations to match the right source to their hygiene and air quality regulations, minimize the risk of repetitive stress injuries, enhance productivity and more.

—Robotic lift trucks are proven solutions to automate repetitive tasks and can also work safely alongside human co-workers, adhering to safety protocols, and avoiding and adapting to obstacles.

—Yale Vision telemetry encourages operators to adhere to best practices through features like impact detection and lockout, controlled access and pre-shift checklist completion requirements.

Yale also recognizes the importance of proper forklift operator training, with its award-winning Handle with Care operator training program. The Industrial Truck Association cites OSHA as estimating that approximately 70 percent of forklift accidents could be prevented with proper training.

“For Yale and the Industrial Truck Association, we must reinforce the importance of forklift safety in a holistic sense, looking out for both operators and pedestrian safety,” says Don Buckman, EHS manager for Yale and chair of National Forklift Safety Day 2019. “We’re not just dealing with the truck, it’s also about the environment around that truck, including facility layout, training and technology.”

Yale dealers are hosting their own events to engage customers in forklift safety best practices.
Barclay Brand Ferdon is hosting their fourth-annual safety summit in South Plainfield, N.J., complete with seminars, OSHA-led safety discussions and equipment demonstrations.

MH Equipment is hosting a community event in Evansville, Ind. called Tons of Trucks, offering an up-close look at first responder vehicles and large material handling equipment with safety demonstrations.

Briggs Equipment is offering free safety audits to customers, complemented by video and social media resources to help promote adherence to safe practices.


Lift Trucks News & Resources

