Yale celebrates safety culture for 2018 National Forklift Safety Day
In addition to the corporate presence in Washington, Yale dealers will also offer local NFSD events.
National Forklift Safety Day in the NewsAmetek: Keeping an eye on batteries and chargers is key to forklift and warehouse safety Photo contest encourages forklift safety Industry celebrates 5th annual National Forklift Safety Day Hyster celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with free posters Raymond Handling Values Safety in the Workplace More National Forklift Safety Day News
Warehouse ResourceThe Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
All Resources
As June 12 marks the 5th annual National Forklift Safety Day (NFSD), Yale Materials Handling Corporation is celebrating its year-round investment in safety.
Company representatives will be in Washington, D.C. June 11-12 for the official NFSD events, participating in educational sessions and meeting with congressional representatives on safety, education and workforce.
“The Industrial Truck Association’s National Forklift Safety Day and the National Safety Council’s designation of June as National Safety Month give us an opportunity to spotlight something that’s important to us year-round – safety,” says Chris Murtha, brand manager, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “Whether it’s industry-wide education, smart equipment features or effective operator training, we are committed to making the materials handling industry safer and more productive.”
In addition to the corporate presence in Washington, Yale dealers will also offer local NFSD events. For example, Barclay Brand Ferdon is welcoming visitors to its third annual Safety Summit in South Plainfield, N.J. For more information and to register for free, click here.
Yale’s commitment to safety is also reflected in safety-enhancing lift truck features. The Yale Smart Operator Sensing System uses detection sensors rather than pedals to reinforce proper operating position while offering more usable floor space and improved comfort. The Continuous Stability System (CSS) is a simple, effective mechanical system built into the fundamental design of the truck, improving stability with no maintenance requirements, sensors, controllers or extra wiring.
The company’s award-winning Yale Handle with Care Operator Training Program draws on 40 years of experience developing professional lift truck operator training. The video-based program covers all five lift truck classes, with necessary tools for customized operator training. Yale also offers pedestrian and forklift safety tip posters that feature best practice checklists based on OSHA regulations. Download for free here.
View Yale Forklifts
Yale MC10-15 Driven by Balyo – counterbalanced robotic lift truck
Capable of vertical movement for transferring pallets from floor-level staging areas to conveyor lines, loading and unloading in cross-docking operations or stacking on elevated storage racks.
Yale robotic lift trucks
The benefits of automation are clear – enable labor to focus on higher-value added tasks while increasing operational efficiency, reducing operating costs and minimizing damaged goods and accidents.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsForklifts · Lift Trucks · National Forklift Safety Day · Safety · Yale · ·
Educational Development Corp. writes a new chapter in distribution 2018 Top 20 warehouses View More From this Issue