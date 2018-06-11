Yale celebrates safety culture for 2018 National Forklift Safety Day

In addition to the corporate presence in Washington, Yale dealers will also offer local NFSD events.

National Forklift Safety Day in the News

Ametek: Keeping an eye on batteries and chargers is key to forklift and warehouse safety
Photo contest encourages forklift safety
Industry celebrates 5th annual National Forklift Safety Day
Hyster celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with free posters
Raymond Handling Values Safety in the Workplace
More National Forklift Safety Day News

Warehouse Resource

The Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment
The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
All Resources
By ·

As June 12 marks the 5th annual National Forklift Safety Day (NFSD), Yale Materials Handling Corporation is celebrating its year-round investment in safety.

Company representatives will be in Washington, D.C. June 11-12 for the official NFSD events, participating in educational sessions and meeting with congressional representatives on safety, education and workforce.

“The Industrial Truck Association’s National Forklift Safety Day and the National Safety Council’s designation of June as National Safety Month give us an opportunity to spotlight something that’s important to us year-round – safety,” says Chris Murtha, brand manager, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “Whether it’s industry-wide education, smart equipment features or effective operator training, we are committed to making the materials handling industry safer and more productive.”

In addition to the corporate presence in Washington, Yale dealers will also offer local NFSD events. For example, Barclay Brand Ferdon is welcoming visitors to its third annual Safety Summit in South Plainfield, N.J. For more information and to register for free, click here.

Yale’s commitment to safety is also reflected in safety-enhancing lift truck features. The Yale Smart Operator Sensing System uses detection sensors rather than pedals to reinforce proper operating position while offering more usable floor space and improved comfort. The Continuous Stability System (CSS) is a simple, effective mechanical system built into the fundamental design of the truck, improving stability with no maintenance requirements, sensors, controllers or extra wiring.

The company’s award-winning Yale Handle with Care Operator Training Program draws on 40 years of experience developing professional lift truck operator training. The video-based program covers all five lift truck classes, with necessary tools for customized operator training. Yale also offers pedestrian and forklift safety tip posters that feature best practice checklists based on OSHA regulations. Download for free here.

View Yale Forklifts

Yale MC10-15 Driven by Balyo – counter­balanced robotic lift truck
Capable of vertical movement for transferring pallets from floor-level staging areas to conveyor lines, loading and unloading in cross-docking operations or stacking on elevated storage racks.

Yale robotic lift trucks
The benefits of automation are clear – enable labor to focus on higher-value added tasks while increasing operational efficiency, reducing operating costs and minimizing damaged goods and accidents.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Forklifts · Lift Trucks · National Forklift Safety Day · Safety · Yale · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
2018 Top 20 supply chain software suppliers
While the top of the list remains stable, up-and-comers are mixing up the software landscape with Cloud capabilities that traditional vendors are working to replicate.
Download Today!
From the December 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
EDC brought in a WMS, lights, powered conveyor and sortation to write a new chapter in the book distributor’s distribution story.
Educational Development Corp. writes a new chapter in distribution
2018 Top 20 warehouses
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
If you haven’t already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we’ll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you’ve covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...

Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
Partner Links