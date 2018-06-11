Yale celebrates safety culture for 2018 National Forklift Safety Day

MMH Staff

June 11, 2018

As June 12 marks the 5th annual National Forklift Safety Day (NFSD), Yale Materials Handling Corporation is celebrating its year-round investment in safety.

Company representatives will be in Washington, D.C. June 11-12 for the official NFSD events, participating in educational sessions and meeting with congressional representatives on safety, education and workforce.

“The Industrial Truck Association’s National Forklift Safety Day and the National Safety Council’s designation of June as National Safety Month give us an opportunity to spotlight something that’s important to us year-round – safety,” says Chris Murtha, brand manager, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “Whether it’s industry-wide education, smart equipment features or effective operator training, we are committed to making the materials handling industry safer and more productive.”

In addition to the corporate presence in Washington, Yale dealers will also offer local NFSD events. For example, Barclay Brand Ferdon is welcoming visitors to its third annual Safety Summit in South Plainfield, N.J. For more information and to register for free, click here.

Yale’s commitment to safety is also reflected in safety-enhancing lift truck features. The Yale Smart Operator Sensing System uses detection sensors rather than pedals to reinforce proper operating position while offering more usable floor space and improved comfort. The Continuous Stability System (CSS) is a simple, effective mechanical system built into the fundamental design of the truck, improving stability with no maintenance requirements, sensors, controllers or extra wiring.

The company’s award-winning Yale Handle with Care Operator Training Program draws on 40 years of experience developing professional lift truck operator training. The video-based program covers all five lift truck classes, with necessary tools for customized operator training. Yale also offers pedestrian and forklift safety tip posters that feature best practice checklists based on OSHA regulations. Download for free here.