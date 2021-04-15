MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

Yale highlights narrow aisle reach truck and end rider pallet truck

Yale is showcasing its narrow aisle reach truck and end rider pallet truck

At ProMatDX, Yale is showcasing its narrow aisle reach truck and end rider pallet truck, two products designed to increase warehouse productivity. The narrow aisle reach truck provides operator comfort that staves off fatigue, exceptional visibility and increased productivity that shaves seconds off each pallet pick. The end rider pallet truck series helps operations boost labor efficiency and increase throughput in case-level order picking, unloading and other warehouse tasks.

“With space and labor becoming scarce and more expensive, warehouses are looking to narrower aisles and higher-level storage locations to manage growing inventories,” said Brad Long, brand manager at Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “We engineered the new reach truck to be the gold standard, helping operators efficiently service high-density storage configurations and achieve faster cycle times, with the ergonomic features for performance all shift long.”

Yale Materials Handling markets a full line of materials handling lift truck products and services, including electric, gas, LP-gas and diesel-powered lift trucks; narrow aisle, very narrow aisle and motorized hand trucks.


