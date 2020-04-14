MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Robotics

Yale robotic reach truck wins gold Edison Award

Robotic reach truck can perform at 30 feet and reach into double-deep storage locations, enabling operations to automate new processes beyond floor-level, point-to-point transportation.

By

Yale Materials Handling Corporation has announced the company’s first Edison Award, taking home gold in the autonomous work solutions category with its robotic reach truck.

A panel of more than 3,000 executives from around the world recognized the Yale robotic reach truck for its use of innovative technology to expand the capability of lift truck-based robotics and address key business challenges facing warehousing and logistics operations.

The ability to lift as high as 30 feet and reach into double-deep storage locations separates the robotic reach truck from other entries in the category and enables operations to automate new processes beyond floor-level, point-to-point transportation. In addition to the LiDAR-based navigation technology used in other Yale robotic solutions, the robotic reach truck uses a combination of 3D cameras and sensors to perceive its surroundings and perform at height.

“These awards honor Thomas Edison’s emphasis on innovations with practical value, from the incandescent light bulb to improvements to the telephone,” says Mick McCormick, Director, Robotics and Automation, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “The robotic reach truck shares this philosophy, specifically designed to address major challenges facing supply chains like sourcing and retaining labor, finding space for growing inventories and rising commercial real estate costs.”

With consumers demanding a wide range of items for fast delivery, businesses must manage large inventories in close proximity to population centers for fast delivery. The unique high-lifting ability of the robotic reach truck helps operations maximize existing space and avoid costly new construction or expansion.

The robotic reach truck also helps ease the strain on logistics operations to keep hiring and re-training workers for repetitive, turnover-prone positions. Since they are standard Yale lift trucks outfitted with robotic technology, the same personnel can service both standard and robotic fleets, avoiding the need to train new personnel or call in specialists.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Robotics
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Automation
Forklifts
Lift Trucks
Robotics
Yale Materials Handling
   All topics

Robotics News & Resources

Brightpick robots to automate order picking, consolidation and dispatch for Rohlik Group
IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
Time to integrate those robots
Bosch Rexroth announces departure of president and CEO, Gregory Gumbs
ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
More Robotics

Latest in Materials Handling

UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
The Technological Pivot
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
PMMI: Expo Pack Guadalajara breaks records
Vertical Cold Storage closes MWCold acquisition
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources